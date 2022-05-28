'Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi' Twitter Review: Netizens Hail 'small Town' Story Of New Show

Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi is an Indian social drama web series produced by Naren Kumar and Mahesh Korade. The show, which was recently released on SonyLiv, stars Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Alka Amin, Vineet Kumar, Pankaj Jha, Akash Makhija, Kumar Saurabh, Garima Singh and Ishita Ganguly. The 5-episode show takes back viewers to the era of Doordarshan making them face reality checks with a hint of light-hearted entertainment.

Meanwhile, netizens took to their Twitter handles as they shared their thoughts and opinions on Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi. Continue reading to check reactions.

Netizens say Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi is a 'breath of fresh air'

A Twitter user took to his account and wrote that the dialogues and script are very tight which takes one to rural India. The tweet read, "#NirmalPathakKiGharWapsi It's like a breath of fresh air. Dialogues & scripts are very tight. Instantly takes you to rural India. Just loved it. #NirmalPathakKiGharWapsiReview (sic)". Another one tweeted, "Just don't be a delay to watch this series because this story is really looking very much emotional and very amazing series #NirmalPathakKiGharWapsi @SonyLIV (sic)".

A netizen mentioned in a tweet, "#NirmalPathakKiGharWapsi It's a beautiful storyline every Episodes is full of entertainment, it exclusively only on @SonyLIV... must watch this show.. #NirmalPathakKiGharWapsi (sic)". Another one wrote, "The story of Nirmal Pathya is very emotional and impactful, his acting is very good in this, so you guys must see it once. #NirmalPathakKiGharWapsi @SonyLIV".

