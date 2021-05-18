'No Demo Reno': Everything You Need To Know About The Host Jennifer Todryk

No Demo Reno is the popular show that airs on HGTV, revolving around the professional ventures of host Jennifer Todryk, who is a home renovation expert and a social media creator. The show began in March and has brought a total of ten episodes for the audience. While the show has been widely promoted by the channel, not much is known about the No Demo Reno host. Following are more details about Todryk and her journey towards gaining success in this field of work, before eventually becoming the face of this show.

What you need to know about No Demo Reno host Jennifer Todryk

Jennifer was born and brought up in the state of Texas and was drawn to home renovation from a young age. It is revealed that she used to hesitate to share pictures of her home with her friends, which could be perceived as bragging. According to HGTV, she amassed fame after one of her blog posts went viral and earned her recognition. However, before she gained popularity, she was a stay-at-home mother of three children who eventually turned into a blogger.

However, soon after her blog went viral, she was approached by a publisher who had the aim of covering the idea of wine pairing for parents. Jennifer readily hopped on board with the idea and eventually released a book titled Whines: 50 Perfect Wines to Pair With Your Child’s Rotten Behaviour. The book was widely released back in 2017 which further increased her fame. Interestingly, while she has been in the business of home design and renovation, she originally wanted to make her career in fashion and even worked in places like Forever 21 and Zara. She ended up meeting her husband Mike, who walked into the store of Zara where the couple first met.

Jennifer and Mike also bought a coffee house a while ago and renovated it after they took over. After Jennifer started working in No Demo Reno, she was introduced to two clients who also appear in the episodes. Jennifer is seen making the required changes to the houses of their clients, having taken their own inputs towards the renovations.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM 'NO DEMO RENO'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.