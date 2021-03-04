Norma Kuhling Becomes Latest Cast Member Of 'S.W.A.T' By Joining Hondo’s Squad

S.W.A.T is running in its fourth season currently. Season 4 has come with a lot of twists and turns. However, Episode 10 of Season 4 has introduced the latest cast member, Norma Kuhling. She will make her final appearance in the premiere episode of Season 5. Will she be playing an actual S.W.A.T. officer? Read ahead to know more.

Will Norma be joining Hondo's (Shemar Moore) team on S.W.A.T.? In the tenth episode, the S.W.A.T team helps the Los Angeles Police Department in searching a prime suspect in the disappearance of a woman. At that time, Hondo’s squad is joined by a new member, Nora Fowler, played by Norma. It hasn’t been long since the team has lost fellow officer, Erika Rogers (Lyndie Greenwood). She was killed this season in the line of duty on Episode 8 during a shootout.

According to Distractify, in the episode, Nora talks to Hondo and he asks her why she wants to be a part of his team. He inquires if it's just "another notch on her resume," and Nora tells him "she's looking to save lives." In the teaser, Commander Hicks (Patrick St. Esprit) is talking to Hondo about Nora, and he says that he wants her on his team. Hondo quickly interjects that they've just lost Erika and says that the addition at the wrong time could cripple the team. Looks like Nora's move to Hondo's team will be a rocky one.

According to the teasers, Nora will be spending some time with Hondo and his team. However, her fellow S.W.A.T. officers may not make the move easy for her. There is no official confirmation if Norma Kuhling's character will be a permanent fixture on S.W.A.T.

More about S.W.A.T

S.W.A.T. is an action drama television series. The show is based on the 1975 television series of the same name. It is produced by Original Film, CBS Studios and Sony Pictures Television. S.W.A.T casts Shemar Moore, Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell and Kenny Johnson among others. The show is about Sergeant Daniel and his team in the Los Angeles police department who fight hard-core criminals and strive to protect the public from danger. The IMDb rating of the show is 7.0 out of 10.

