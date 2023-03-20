Nupur Sanon On Women In Comedies; Used To Feel They Get Smaller Roles

Newcomer Nupur Sanon says her web series debut "Pop Kaun" bust the myth for her that women tend to get the short end of the stick when it comes to comedies.

The budding actor, who is the sister of actor Kriti Sanon, stars as Pihu in the Disney+ Hotstar comedy show “Pop Kaun”.

Directed by Farhad Samji of “Housefull 4” and “Bachchhan Paandey” fame, the series also stars Kunal Kemmu in the lead.

“I used to feel that in comedy films and shows the role of girls is less but that was not the case with ‘Pop Kaun’.

“This show is about the journey of Pihu and Sahil (Kemmu). I didn’t feel my role was short and I appreciate that Farhad sir kept all the parts balanced in the writing,” Nupur told PTI.

The debutante is also looking forward to her first film, “Noorani Chehra”. The quirky love story with a social message also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead.

While she might have access to industry insiders through her actor-sister, Nupur said her relationship with the "Mimi" star doesn't guarantee anything.

“It helps me in a basic way where I can meet people easily. If I am with her (Kriti), I could meet a producer or director or someone, that’s it. We don’t have anyone in the industry, she is not an industry kid.

"She herself is making a mark, is looking for roles, trying to reach where she is, even further. Eventually whoever gives you a role, they see your talent and if you are capable of doing that role,” she added.

Before turning to acting, Nupur appeared in a music video opposite Akshay Kumar, titled "Filhall" in 2019, followed it up with "Filhaal 2 – Mohabbat" (2021).

While auditioning for one of the movies, she discovered her love for acting, she said.

“Before music videos, I was called for a film audition and that time I would put YouTube videos for covers, I would sing also, and someone called me for an audition and I thought, they are asking me to sing a song, so I was like, ‘Give me the sheet of the lyrics’, but it turned out to be a film audition. We had a month-long process of doing workshops and I realised I liked acting. But the film eventually got shelved," she added.

“Pop Kaun” is a six-episode show which also boasts of a power-packed ensemble cast such as Johnny Lever, Saurabh Shukla, late Satish Kaushik, Rajpal Yadav, Chunky Panday, and Jamie Lever. A Hotstar Specials project, the series is produced by Yam Productions.