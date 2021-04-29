Nushrratt Bharuccha Talks About Being Chosen For Ajeeb Daastaans's 'Khilauna'

Ajeeb Daastaans is currently trending on Netflix India. The show has been receiving praises both from the audience and critic alike. Nushrratt Bharuccha plays an important role in the Ajeeb Daastaans' cast and her performance has also been widely lauded by the audiences. The actor plays the role of a maid in Ajeeb Daastaans short story 'Khilauna'. She recently talked about being cast in the show and shared that the makers went out of their way to cast her in the role. Here is a look at what she had to say about it.

Nushrratt Bharuccha talks about being cast in Ajeeb Daastaans

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Khilauna is receiving praises from the audience. Nushrratt Bharuccha recently talked about being cast for such an unusual role in a media statement. The actor shared, "I was very happy that they casted me for it. I am thankful to the casting director, to Raj, who entrusted me with the character. And I honestly felt very responsible to do it well, because they have went out of their way to cast me for this.”

Talking about her overall experience of being in Ajeeb Daastaans' cast Nushrratt said, “It was a very liberating experience, being on that set, and knowing that this is my strength and I can do it well. I have been an actor at heart, since forever but I couldn't put it out there as such as much as I wanted to. But I love everything else I have done as well. I am very thankful to whatever I have done in the past, and wouldn't want to change that. I am very happy with my journey.", she adds.

Nushrratt Bharuccha talks about her role

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Khilauna sees her in a different role of a maid in the movie. She has previously played the Haryanvi character in Chhalang. Talking about the challenges of her role and steering clear of being type-casted this time Nushrratt Bharuccha mentioned, "Working on Ajeeb Daastaans was challenging, rewarding and liberating at the same time. I'm so happy that Raj decided to cast me in the role. When someone asks me that what is the one thing you wish to change in the industry, I have always said that I wish people looked at casting differently, I mean why would you not cast. I feel like as much as it s a director's and a writer's job to get new content to the audience, it is equally an actor's job and responsibility to bring that much more to the table.”

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Khilauna

She further added, ”You should trust your actor with the character and the performances. Haven't we really come to a time and age where you should question yourselves of why should we cast a girl that is already seen in a specific character, we should think out of the box, and give a chance to the actors you didn't think would do it, and see for yourselves. I feel we just don't trust actors that much, the way we should."

On the work front

Nushrratt Bharuccha's debut in Bollywood happened with the 2006 movie Jai Santoshi Maa. However, she became a popular name with her role in the 2011 buddy drama Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Nushrratt Bharuccha's Pyar ka Punchama role earned her several major roles in movies. She was last seen in Chhalaang. She also has a fleet of films like Chhorri, Hurdang, Janhit Mein Jaari and Ram Setu ready for release in the future.

