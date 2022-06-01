'Obi‑Wan Kenobi': Ewan McGregor 'sickened' By Netizens Sending Moses Ingram Racist Texts

Ewan McGregor is currently basking in the success of his hit series Obi-Wan Kenobi, whose two episodes recently premiered on Disney Plus on May 27. The actor plays a pivotal role in the show alongside Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Benny Safdie, Moses Ingram and others. After the release of the first two episodes of the hit show, Ingram began receiving several racist comments and texts online, and Ewan McGregor has rebuked netizens sending her hateful messages in a recent clip online.

Ewan McGregor supports Moses Ingram after netizens send her racist texts

Star Wars shared a clip of Ewan McGregor, in which he rebuked those sending Moses Ingram 'horrendous, racist' messages online. He mentioned it broke his heart and 'sickened' him to hear some of the messages about the 'brilliant actor'. He mentioned those who were sending the actor such messages were not Star Wars fans. He emphasised, "There’s no place for racism in this world" as he stated that he 'totally stands' with Moses Ingram. He said-

"It seems that some of the fanbase has decided to attack Moses Ingram and send her the most horrendous, racist DMs. I heard some of them this morning and it just broke my heart. Moses is a brilliant actor. She is a brilliant woman. And she is absolutely amazing in this series. She brings so much to the series, she brings so much to the franchise. And it just sickened me to my stomach that this had been happening."

Adding further, "I just want to say, as the lead actor in the series, as the executive producer on the series, that we stand with Moses. We love Moses. And if you’re sending her bullying messages, you’re no Star Wars fan in my mind. There’s no place for racism in this world. And I totally stand with Moses."

A personal message from Ewan McGregor. pic.twitter.com/rJSDmj663K — Star Wars (@starwars) June 1, 2022

The official Star Wars social media account also mentioned that they were 'proud' to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars and Obi-Wan Kenobi world. They mentioned they 'resist' anyone who makes the actor feel 'unwelcome' as they wrote, "We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva’s story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist."

We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva’s story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist. pic.twitter.com/lZW0yvseBk — Star Wars (@starwars) May 31, 2022

Image: Twitter/@RahulKohli13, Instagram/@obiwankenobi