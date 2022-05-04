‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Trailer: Darth Vader Makes An Appearance In Ewan McGregor-starrer; Watch

Star Wars fans across the globe were over the moon on Wednesday when the Ewan McGregor starrer Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer was released online. The trailer gave viewers a glimpse of Darth Vader, who is all set to go head-to-head with his former mentor. The trailer grabbed the attention of fans, who were excited about the series' release on May 27, 2022, on Disney Plus.

Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer

On the occasion of Star Wars Day, the Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer was released on Wednesday and featured Darth Vader. Although only his suit was visible, the memorable sound of his heavy breathing hinted at his presence in the limited series. Hayden Christensen will play Darth Vader as he takes on Ewan McGregor's character, Obi-Wan. However, Darth Vader is not the only one Obi-Wan will have to go against, as the trailer also featured Inquisitor Reva, played by Moses Ingram, who can be heard saying to Obi-Wan, "You can't escape him". Joel Edgerton also features in the trailer as Owen Lars, who is Luke Skywalker's uncle and tells Obi-Wan to leave his family alone. Ewan McGregor's character then tells him that Luke will have to be trained 'when the time comes'. Owen then strikes back, Like you trained his father?” The events of Obi-Wan Kenobi will be set 10 years before the events of Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith. Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Benny Safdie, O'Shea Jackson and others will also feature in the upcoming show.

Watch Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer here

Obi-Wan Kenobi's release date

The upcoming series was earlier meant to release on May 25 on Disney Plus, but was postponed by two days. Ewan McGregor made an important announcement on social media as he thanked his fans for their 'incredible support' and broke the news that the series would air on May 27, 2022. However, he announced that instead of releasing one episode on May 27, the makers would premiere the first two episodes of the limited series on the same day. He said, "The first two episodes will premiere together. So, make sure you tune in to both episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi streaming Friday, May 27th exclusively on Disney+"

Image: Instagram/@obiwankenobi