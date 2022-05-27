Obi-Wan Kenobi Twitter Review: Netizens Hail 'fabulous' Episodes Of Ewan McGregor-starrer

Star Wars fans across the globe have been over the moon as the Ewan McGregor-starrer Obi-Wan Kenobi was released on May 27, 2022, on Disney Plus. The first two episodes of the show were released together and fans' happiness knew no bounds. They took to social media to hail the series premiere as they called it 'fabulous'.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Twitter review

Obi-Wan Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor, Kumail Nanjiani, O'Shea Jackson, Indira Varma, Benny Safdie, and others released its first two episodes on May 27 and took the internet by storm. Several fans took to Twitter to express how they felt after watching the first two episodes of the much-awaited series and praised director Deborah Chow for her work. Fans called the first two episodes of the show 'fun' and mentioned it was better than they expected it to be. They hailed it 'solid cast' of the show and seemed to love the 'shock surprises' and twists in the storyline. One of the fans wrote, "Obi-Wan Kenobi is way stronger than I thought it would be. Honestly 4.5/5 so far. Solid cast, a script that knows its characters, and a legit shock surprise/twist."

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi were fun! Tiny-Leia is the best. — Didi Chanoch (@didic) May 27, 2022

Obi-Wan Kenobi is way stronger than I thought it would be. Honestly 4.5/5 so far.



Solid cast, a script that knows its characters, and a legit shock surprise/twist.



Also love the ties to all three trilogies. Even the old EU got some love with an intro of a species to new canon. — Brad Stephenson🤳 (@Shuttlecock) May 27, 2022

Several fans also expressed their excitement about the next episode of the show, which is scheduled to release next week, as they loved the first two 'fire' episodes. They called the premiere episode the 'strongest opening' of the Star Wars series and called it the 'untold story of the saga'. They wrote, "I'm impressed with #ObiWan so far, it's easily the strongest opening to a #StarWars series on @disneyplus. I enjoyed the 'Book of Boba Fett' & 'The Mandalorian' but they felt both felt like a fan homage whereas 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' genuinely feels like an untold story of the saga." They also loved Moses Ingram's role as Reva in the show and called her a 'force to be reckoned with'.

Just finished watching the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi and it was fire so I can't wait for the next episode 😁😁😁 #ObiWaKenobi #StarWars #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/zNF0ldRCVl — Robert Lonechild ♤ KH4 ❤ (@RobertLonechil1) May 27, 2022

I'm impressed with #ObiWan so far, it's easily the strongest opening to a #StarWars series on @disneyplus. I enjoyed the 'Book of Boba Fett' & 'The Mandalorian' but they felt both felt like a fan homage whereas 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' genuinely feels like an untold story of the saga. pic.twitter.com/E4HDlsVQOg — 🇺🇦 Matt Capon 🇺🇦 (@MattLCapon) May 27, 2022

Okay, I am watching @obiwankenobi on @disneyplus and let’s get it straight : #MosesIngram is a force to be reckoned with 🔥 She is just PERFECT as Inquisitor Reva the third Sister 😱 First time I see her acting skills, already a fan of hers 🙏🏻❤️#ObiWanKenobi pic.twitter.com/Zuxzu2CnDs — Butcher « The Shape » Billy 🔥#MortalKombat2🔥 (@ButcherBilly1) May 27, 2022

