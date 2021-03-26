'OK Computer' Rating And Reviews On Twitter: Netizens Call It 'funny And Entertaining'

OK Computer series released today and is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. It is a science fiction comedy-drama series directed by Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar. OK Computer rating has already been posted by several reviewers. Netizens have also flooded Twitter with OK Computer reviews. Take a look at the review from Twitter here.

OK Computer (Hotstar) review on Twitter

The title of the show is referred to a dialogue from Douglas Adams' novel, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. It also refers to a studio album by the rock band Radiohead. A Twitter user wrote that Hotstar has managed to make yet another interesting series. She wrote that the show has had a successful showcasing. Another mentioned a dialogue from the show, "The future is ajeeb". He wrote that the series is extremely unique. He added that it is funny and entertaining at the same time. Here is OK Computer series review.

A Twitter user suggested that his followers watch the show. He wrote that it is one of the best shows with a sci-fiction comedy genre. He wrote that the story, detailing, and dialogues are worth appreciating. He also informed them that the show marks the directorial debut of Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar. Another Twitter user wrote that the show turned out to be a bad watch for him. He also wrote that he is more disappointed because the show ruined the title of one of the best music albums. A Twitter user asked his followers if anyone's watching the show. He mentioned that the show is hilarious. Take a look at the OK Computer review on Twitter.

Guys please watch @okcomputer scifi comedy tv series on hotstar



One of the best pieces of scifi comedy coming from India - the detailing, the story and the dailogues (i am fida!)



Surprisingly the directors are debutting, i have just reached episode 2 and had to share this! — Suraj (@SurajChawla591) March 25, 2021

If Anand Gandhi’s OK Computer turns out to be a bad watch for me, I’ll be more disappointed in them for ruining one of the best album’s title. — ankur (@seizurepolice) March 26, 2021

More about 'OK Computer'

OK Computer features an ensemble cast with actors like Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma, Rasika Dugal, Jackie Shroff, Kani Kusruti, and robot Ajeeb in the lead roles. The series is set in the future in the year 2031. The series showcases a new India which has towering smart holograms and drone superhighway. A cybercrime detective named Saajan Kundu, played by Vijay Varma, who has already retired is called back to work for a case. A self-driving taxi is controlled anonymously and asked to kill a human victim. Take a look at the trailer here.

