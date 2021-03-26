'OK Computer' Rating And Reviews On Twitter: Netizens Call It 'funny And Entertaining'

Quick links:
OK Computer series released today and is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. It is a science fiction comedy-drama series directed by Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar. OK Computer rating has already been posted by several reviewers. Netizens have also flooded Twitter with OK Computer reviews. Take a look at the review from Twitter here.
The title of the show is referred to a dialogue from Douglas Adams' novel, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. It also refers to a studio album by the rock band Radiohead. A Twitter user wrote that Hotstar has managed to make yet another interesting series. She wrote that the show has had a successful showcasing. Another mentioned a dialogue from the show, "The future is ajeeb". He wrote that the series is extremely unique. He added that it is funny and entertaining at the same time. Here is OK Computer series review.
Once again @DisneyplusHSP as always made more interestingMarch 9, 2021
And successfully showcasing
OK COMPUTER series https://t.co/6M6kW874Hj
"THE FUTURE IS AJEEB"March 10, 2021
Dialogue from Ok computer
This series is something new and unique its funny and entertaining ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/wpZuwTCZhJ
A Twitter user suggested that his followers watch the show. He wrote that it is one of the best shows with a sci-fiction comedy genre. He wrote that the story, detailing, and dialogues are worth appreciating. He also informed them that the show marks the directorial debut of Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar. Another Twitter user wrote that the show turned out to be a bad watch for him. He also wrote that he is more disappointed because the show ruined the title of one of the best music albums. A Twitter user asked his followers if anyone's watching the show. He mentioned that the show is hilarious. Take a look at the OK Computer review on Twitter.
Guys please watch @okcomputer scifi comedy tv series on hotstar— Suraj (@SurajChawla591) March 25, 2021
One of the best pieces of scifi comedy coming from India - the detailing, the story and the dailogues (i am fida!)
Surprisingly the directors are debutting, i have just reached episode 2 and had to share this!
If Anand Gandhi’s OK Computer turns out to be a bad watch for me, I’ll be more disappointed in them for ruining one of the best album’s title.— ankur (@seizurepolice) March 26, 2021
Is anyone watching OK Computer?— Mitesh Dagar (@mitesh_dagar) March 26, 2021
It's fucking hilarious. @MrVijayVarma @radhika_apte @kani_kusruti
Mazaaa aa gaya.
OK Computer features an ensemble cast with actors like Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma, Rasika Dugal, Jackie Shroff, Kani Kusruti, and robot Ajeeb in the lead roles. The series is set in the future in the year 2031. The series showcases a new India which has towering smart holograms and drone superhighway. A cybercrime detective named Saajan Kundu, played by Vijay Varma, who has already retired is called back to work for a case. A self-driving taxi is controlled anonymously and asked to kill a human victim. Take a look at the trailer here.
Promo image source: Still from OK Computer
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.