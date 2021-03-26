'OK Computer' Rating: Here's A Look At The Rating Of Vijay Varma And Radhika Apte Starrer

Hotstar's new web-series OK Computer was released on March 26, 2021. OK Computer revolves around the future of technology. It is set in the year 2031 and a self-driving car has been hacked which kills a pedestrian. Now, the detectives have to find out who is to be blamed for this incident. OK Computer so far has garnered a good response from the audience. For the people wondering about OK Computer rating, here's everything you need to know.

OK Computer rating

Vijay Varma and Radhika Apte's OK Computer initially has gathered an amazing response from the audience. The show is divided into six episodes. The show is currently rated 8.5/10 on IMDB. According to IMDB, 68% of the users who have rated the show have given a rating of 10/10 to the show whereas some users have rated the show between 7 to 9 out of 10.

On Twitter, users expressed a mixed reaction to Vijay Varma's OK Computer. Several users loved the unique world created in the show while several others wrote that the show is very slow and absurd. Check out some of the Twitter reviews below on OK Computer.

15 minutes into Ok Computer,

this is so absurd yet ridiculously funny! — Team DanRic3 (@ACatCalledPeter) March 26, 2021

#OkComputer is a tedious watch. Waiting for the reviews to see if the other episodes are worth it. Main toh ek episode mein hi thak gayi, bhaisaab. — Steffi (@Stef_Oli) March 26, 2021

@MrVijayVarma First episode down and I’m hooked already! Your comic timing and irritable reactions are hilarious ðŸ˜‚ Also loving Saajan and Monalisa’s partnership! @kani_kusruti Can’t wait to binge the rest of it! #OkComputer — HusainaðŸŒ» (@thatanxiousbean) March 25, 2021

I just finished the pilot and I am more than willing to give #OkComputer a chance. It’s quirky, funny, goofy and bonkers, but also somehow takes itself seriously. I am sold on the premise. — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) March 25, 2021

#OKComputer is a more of a satire than a drama. The pilot's overall tone is unique and slowly delves into the subject it wants to touch. It talks about Robots, AI, Self-Driven cars and projects an imaginary future led due to events occurred in current times.@DisneyplusHSVIP pic.twitter.com/SW9GVAuZCQ — Souham Dash (@Info__Holic) March 25, 2021

Just saw a stupid & insanely funny series on @DisneyPlusHS "OKcomputer" couldn't watch morethan 2mins ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£#okcomputer #hotstar — Mohammad Waseem ® (@waseemwsm) March 25, 2021

OK Computer cast and crew

The show features actors like Vijay Varma, Radhika Apte, and Jackie Shroff. Kani Kusruti, Ratnabali Chatterjee, and Rasika Duggal also play a crucial role in the show. The show is directed by Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Anand Gandhi co-wrote the plot of the show. Gabriel Prokofiev composed the music of the show whereas Charu Thakkar edited the show. Diego Guijarro did the cinematography of the show. The show is also produced by Anand Gandhi, Pooja Shetty, Neil Pagedar, Nikhil Madhok, Avani Saxena, Zain Memon, Abhijit Ghatak, and Pooja Gupta.

OK Computer plot

Set in the year 2031, a self-driving car kills a pedestrian on the street, and a cybercrime detective called Saajan Kundu aka Vijay Varma is called out of retirement in order to solve the crime. Saajan needs to find who is to be blamed for the accident, is it the CEO of the driving company, the programmer of the car, or the person who hacked the car. Rashika Apte plays the role of Laxmi Suri who believes artificial technology can never harm humans and helps Saajan in solving the case in order to make goodwill of artificial technology. Meanwhile, a cult leader called Pushpak Shakur played by Jackie Shroff releases a video in which he admits his crimes but is Saajan has to find out whether he is really telling the truth or is it just some publicity stunt.

