'Ok Computer' Trailer Out! Netizens Impressed With Vijay Verma-Radhika Apte Sci-fi Series

Ok Computer trailer, a Disney+Hotstar sci-fi comedy series is out on Youtube, starring Vijay Verma, Radhika Apte, & Jackie Shroff. Read more.

ok computer trailer

Ok Computer, Hotstar and Disney's next project, is a perfect fusion of science fiction and human relations. Ok Computer's trailer is out now on YouTube and it simply looks like a series made in the future. The series starring Radhika Apte and Vijay Varma is gearing up to set a bar for sci-fi series with its interesting concept and execution. Check out the trailer and netizens' reaction to the series.

Ok Computer's trailer out on Youtube

The trailer of the sci-fi comedy by Anand Ahuja was released on Youtube on the official channel of Disney Plus Hostar VIP. In the trailer set in 2031, Vijay Varma can be seen investigating a crime scene where he concluded that the person was murdered and that it was not an accident. Radhika Apte interrupted Vijay by claiming that there is a law that prevents any AI from harming human beings.

Thereafter, the two protagonists encounter an AI robot that is set on killing humans, and Jackie Shroff, who is against technology. Ok Computer on Hotstar with its fascinating concept has a futuristic approach towards comedy series. The official description of the series revealed that the plot revolves around the question of who will be blamed when technology commits a crime, 'Errant technology or its human inventors?'.

Netizens react to Ok Computer trailer

Netizens had a positive response towards Ok Computer as several took to their social media to voice out their thoughts on the Ok Computer on Hotstar series. One user tweeted appreciation towards the actor and the series after watching the trailer by writing 'Vijay Varma is the man of the hour'. One user tweeted that after a long time there is something unique to watch. One fan tweeted his compliments for the series by writing that he loved the trailer while another user wrote 'Perfect comic timing and amazing concept'. 

Ok Computer release and cast

Ok Computer release and cast

Ok Computer cast is comprised of talented actors like Vijay Varma who will be seen playing the role of Hari Kundu, a cyber cell agent while Radhika Apte is playing the role of Laksmi, the leader of a private organization who believes that AIs cannot harm human beings. Veteran actor Jackie Shroff will be seen playing the role of a maniac who thinks he is the real murderer. The date of Ok Computer release was announced in the trailer and is set to be released on the 26th of March on Hotstar.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

