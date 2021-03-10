'OK Computer' Trailer: Vijay Varma And Radhika Apte's Sci-fi Comedy Series Piques Interest

Hotstar Specials has recently released the OK Computer trailer on March 9, Tuesday. OK Computer on Hostar is a science fiction comedy series that has been produced and co-written by Ship of Theseus director Anand Gandhi. It is touted as India's first "sci-fi comedy" series that will release on March 26 on Disney+Hotstar. OK Computer cast includes Radhika Apte (AndhaDhun), Vijay Varma (Gully Boy), Rasika Dugal (Mirzapur) and Jackie Shroff (Criminal Justice).

OK Computer's plot follows cyber cell agent Hari Kundu (Varma) who attempts to solve a pedestrian's death allegedly caused by a self-driving car. As the investigation unravels, a robot named Ajeeb gets involved, raising questions about Asimov's Three Laws of Robotics; whether Artificial Intelligence has indeed turned on its creator, and if robots deserve the same treatment as humans. Read to know about OK Computer trailer review here.

OK Computer trailer review

The OK Computer trailer begins with cyber cell agent Hari Kundu (Vijay Verma) investigating a self-driving car "accident" in the year 2031 that leads to the death of a pedestrian. Inspector Hari Kundu believes it is not an accident but a murder, to which Radhika Apte's Lakshmi says, "it's impossible". She says the three laws of Robotics prevent any AI (artificial intelligence) from harming any human being. The next footage reveals the pedestrian named Nikhil's "source code" was changed, and Lakshmi says that the car is hacked. The show produced by the makers of Ship Of Theseus and Tummbad reveals that the CEO of the self-driving car is actually a virtual assistant who is present everywhere from Moscow, Tokyo, Nairobi including Bhandup. A robot also fails to recognize the face of the victim where the actual representation is of a Mickey Mouse figure.

The trailer then introduces Pushpak Shakur (Jackie Shroff) as one of the murder suspects who use a cow filter and hilariously taunts Kundu with names like "Baba, baby". Rasika Duggal is seen in a cheeky girl's avatar while Jackie Shroff proves his innocence saying, "It's not me, but the real cancer of the human race is....Technology!". The next scene briefly introduces AJEEB, an artificial intelligence who is complicit in the pedestrian's murder. A voice-over states that AJEEB should be made responsible for the destruction of the human race, while Radhika Apte says there has been no invention like AJEEB before. Hari Kundu warns that "a Terminator has come into our office and will murder us all". The trailer features several shots as Vijay Verma's goes on a whirlwind journey to find out who was the real killer while also discovering some shocking truths about the future of artificial intelligence. Overall, the trailer of the sci-fi comedy is intriguing and interesting.

The series has six episodes and is directed by Pooja Shetty and writer Neil Pagedar. It will release on March 26 on Disney+Hotstar for VIP subscribers and will be available for streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Marathi, and Kannada.