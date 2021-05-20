Ok Taecyeon And Kim Hye Yoon To Star In A Korean Historical Comedy Drama Show

Several Korean historical drama shows have been released in the past and the genre has intrigued the audience very much. A new historical drama is underway two popular Korean actors, Ok Taecyeon and Kim Hye Yoon have been roped in to play prominent roles in it. The show is titled The Secret Royal Inspector and Jo Yi and fans want to know more details regarding the same.

Ok Taecyeon and Kim Hye Yoon to star in a new Korean show

According to a report by Soompi, The Secret Royal Inspector and Jo Yi is going to be a historical comedy show. The plot of the show is going to revolve around a secret agent who often goes undercover to expose corrupt officials and a divorced woman. They both pair up to unravel the mystery of a sensitive issue.

Taecyeon is going to essay the character of the secret agent called Ra Yi Eon who only desire to open a dumpling store in the city. But he secures a job as an agent and dutifully does his job. He comes across Kim Jo Yi, played by Kim Hye Yoon, who gets married to a gambler who makes her life a living hell. They set out together to make their city a corruption-free place.

This project marks the first collaboration between Ok Taecyeon and Kim Hye Yoon. It will be directed by Yoo Jong Sun and is written by Lee Jae Yoon. The release date of the project is not yet announced.

Ok Taecyeon's dramas

The 32-year-old actor-singer has won the audience's hearts with his versatility. He has starred in many dramas some of his notable ones being Dream High, Who Are You? The Game: Towards Zero and Bring It On, Ghost. He was last seen in Vincenzo, a mafia drama show. Vincenzo cast includes Jeon Yeo-been, Kim Yeo-jin and Kwak Dong-yeon in pivotal roles.

Kim Hye Yoon's filmography

The 24-year-old actor has starred in many popular shows. Her notable works include Bad Guys, Man in the Kitchen and Sky Castle. Her performance in Extraordinary You was widely appreciated by the viewers. She is also going to star in Snowdrop, yet another historical show that is going to chronicle the pro-democracy protest that took place in South Korea.

Image- @taecyeonokay and @hye_yoon1110 Instagram

