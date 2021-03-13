Olivia Cooke Says Makers Wouldn't Be In 'right Minds' To Add Graphic Scenes In GOT Prequel

Olivia Cooke has revealed new details about the upcoming GOT prequel, House of the Dragon. In an interview, Olivia revealed that the showrunners will not be in the right mind if they plan to include any sexually violent scenes towards women in the Game of Thrones prequel. In the past, GOT makers have received backlash over their non-consensual graphic content from the audience.

Olivia Cooke opens up on the possibility of graphic scenes in GOT prequel

Games of Thrones fans are eagerly waiting for the release of its prequel, House of the Dragon. The prequel makers have been tight-lipped about the show since it was announced. Now, that new cast members are being added to the show and might soon be ready to go on floors, newer details about the show are coming to light.

Recently, House of the Dragon cast member Olivia Cooke sat down for an interview with The Telegraph and spoke about the Game of Thrones prequel. During the interview, Olivia Cooke revealed whether the prequel will include any graphic violence scenes towards women. Olivia responded to this by saying that she would not be comfortable being part of anything that has “egregious graphic violence” towards women.

Olivia Cooke further added that graphic violence towards women should not be added because they want it to be tantalizing enough to attract viewership. She continued and said she was “lucky enough” to have read Game of Thrones prequel script and revealed that it has changed a lot since the first few seasons of its predecessor. Olivia Cooke concluded by saying that she thinks showrunners would not be in their right mind they include any graphic violence scenes that got Game of Thrones in trouble.

GOT controversial scene

Game of Thrones is considered to be one of the most successful TV show franchises. But back when GOT Season 5 aired it found itself drowned by several complaints. A GOT controversial scene led to people demanding fans to stop watching the show due to his graphic violence towards women. This controversy was caused by the scene when Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) raped Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) on their first night. Iwan too deemed the scene “horrible” in an interview with Metro.co.uk.