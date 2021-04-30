Olivia Williams To Play Camilla Parker, The Duchess Of Cornwall In 'The Crown' Season 5

Netflix's The Crown Season 5 will cover the most important part of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles relationship before and after Prince Charles' first wife Princess Diana's death. British actor Olivia Williams has been roped in to essay the character of Camilla Parker, the Duchess of Cornwall. According to reports, Olivia has an insight into her character as she has met Camilla after she married Prince Charles.

Olivia Willams set to play Camilla Parker in The Crown

According to a report by Daily Mail, Olivia Williams and Dominic West will be replacing Emerald Fennell and Josh O'Connor who played the roles of Camilla and Charles in the previous two seasons of The Crown. The actor had to pass a chemistry test with Dominic West to see if their chemistry look real on-screen before she was offered the role.

For the uninitiated, Prince Charles fell in love with Camilla before he met his first wife Diana Spencer. They both dated for a brief time before parting ways in 1971. In 1973, Camilla married Andrew Parker Bowles whilst Prince Charles got married to Diana Spencer in 1981. However, in 1986, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker began having a secret affair with each other. When Princess Diana came to know about this and she divorced him in 1992. Camilla and Andrew too got divorced in 1995 after which in 2005 Charles and Camilla officially got married.

A look at Olivia Williams' TV shows and movies

Olivia Williams is currently seen as Lavinia Bidlow in the HBO show The Nevers. She was also recently seen in the movie The Father which also starred another The Crown actor, Olivia Colman who currently plays Queen Elizabeth II in the series. The movie was nominated for an Oscar this year. Olivia is known for her popular roles in movies and television shows like Rushmore, The Ghost Writer, The Sixth Sense, An Education Dollhouse, Manhattan and Counterpart.

About The Crown Season 5 Cast

The fifth season of The Crown will feature a brand new cast. Olivia Williams will soon be seen as a part of the royal family along with the rest of The Crown Season 5 cast that includes Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Jonathan Pryce as The Duke of Edinburgh, Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

(Promo Image Source: AP Images)