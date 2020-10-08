As 'Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol' Premieres, Go Ara Compares Her Role To Rapunzel

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol released on October 7 and the cast members of the drama got together to appear for a press conference recently. The drama is about Goo La La essayed by Go Ara and Sun Woo Joon essayed by Lee Jae Wook and their destined meet while learning piano. The drama is a musical, rom-com, which has several elements of surprise as revealed by the makers during the press conference.

'Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol' premiere details

The producer of the drama Kim Min Kyung expressed during Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol premiere press conference that the drama is a ‘never explored’ concept, especially the character Go La La as reported by Soompi, a Korean media portal. Go Ara added to this that she has been excited about the drama and this will be the first time ever she will be doing one. She compared her character to Rapunzel and said that she is a humble character who is obedient. Go Ara added that she has been working on improving her piano skills for the past few months. Apart from that, she is working to deliver Go La La’s emotions every day.

'Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol' lead Lee Jae Wook about his role

Lee Jae Wook on the other hand was ecstatic about his debut lead role. The actor debuted as a supporting character in Memories of the Alhambra in 2019. Later, he essayed two-second lead roles in Extraordinary You and I’ll Go to You When the Weather Is Nice.

The actor shared his experience with the first drama as a lead. He said that he experienced a range of emotions- from the pressure to nervousness, but his working atmosphere helped him deliver his best. He said that the director of Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol and actors Go Ara, Kim Joo Heon, Lee Soon Jae, and Ye Ji Won helped him do well, in the press conference. On most days, Lee Jae Wook was busy focusing on work and the plotline.

The actor also said that he suited well with other cast members. He was lucky to choose all successful projects which acted as a catalyst in his two-year onscreen career. He said that he has given it his all and hopefully people like the drama. The drama first aired on October 7, 2020, and has several episodes lined up. It is a weekly drama filled with musical performances as well as rom-com titbits and is available to stream on Netflix.

