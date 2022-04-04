On 'Lock Upp', Payal Rohatgi Sorry For Calling Zeeshan Khan 'terrorist', But Not To Him

During one of the recent episodes of Kangana Ranaut's hit reality show Lock Upp, Payal Rohatgi crossed the line by terming co-contestant Zeeshan Khan a 'terrorist'. As a result, all the inmates (contestants) of the jail turned against Payal over her 'Islamophobic' remarks against Zeeshan.

Payal Rohatgi calls Zeeshan Khan a 'terrorist'

The argument started after the news was played in the jail about the demand for a ban on halal meat in Karnataka. Though at first Payal and Zeeshan were decently discussing the matter, later it got escalated after Rohatgi made derogatory remarks against him. Calling Zeeshan disgusting, Payal asked, "How can you promote halal meat?" while calling him a 'terrorist' which was muted on the show. Soon after that, he asks her to get her lawyer ready.

This also led to a verbal spat between Payal Rohatgi and the rest of the housemates. Munawar, Nisha, Mandana, Zeeshan, Anjali, Poonam, and Azma, everyone slammed the actor for her 'Islamophobic' comments. They even demanded her ouster from Lock Upp. Later, Kangana Ranaut also took away the captainship from Payal.

Payal apologises to 'Indian Muslims' but not Zeeshan

However, soon after Nisha Rawal was evicted from the most-watched show, Payal Rohatgi went up to a camera and apologised to all the Indian Muslims and not to Zeeshan who was hurt by her words. In one of the episodes, Payal said facing the camera, "Namaste Mai hu Payal Rohatgi, Mai hath jod ke maafi mangti hu agar kisi ki bhawnaon ko maine hurt kiya. Ek community ki bhawnaon ko agar maine hurt kiya (I am Payal Rohatgi and I want to apologise with folded hands, if I have hurt anyone's feelings or if I hurt any particular community's feelings) then I am really, really sorry. I request you to not create an issue out of this. I hope this can end with this show itself."

Payal continued, "Toh haath jod ke, jin Bhartiya Musalmano ko laga ki maine unke bhawnao ko thes pahunchayi hai ek statement se to uske liye mai mafi chahti hu (I fold my hands and apologise to Indian Muslims who may have been hurt by one statement of mine)."

Karnataka's 'Halal' Controversy

Earlier, fringe groups had protested on the topic of Halal meat, arguing that it meant Muslims didn't purchase meat from any non-Halal shops. The groups termed this 'economic jihad'. On March 31, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the government has a limited role to play on the issue of 'halal', which is left to the wisdom of the people. He further stated that the 'Boycott halal food' campaign is not a law and order situation but something related to faith and sentiments, "which everyone knows."

