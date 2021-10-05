On My Block Season 4: What Happened In The Finale Episode Of The Netflix Teen Drama Show?

On My Block, created by Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft, recently released the fourth season of the show after it was renewed for the new season this year. If you haven’t watched the finale episode of On My Block season 4, the story has many spoilers inside to reveal who will end up together in the show.

On My Block season 4 was released on 4 October 2021 on Netflix while the first, second, and third seasons were released in 2018, 2019, and 2020 respectively, in the month of March. The series is a huge hit among the fans and it has even received an amazing response from the critics for its plotline and performances.

On My Block season 4 spoilers

As the series, On My Block season 4 finally comes to an end, it depicted how it was a happy ending for some while a heartbreaking ending for the others in the story. For those wondering who ends up together in the show, there will be none among the characters who will end up together. On the other hand, Monse, Ruby, Cesar, Jamal and Jasmine decide to keep their friendships first after they finish high school and plan to go to college.

Many fans must be wondering whether Cesar and Monse will end up together or not but the finale episodes revealed that they will not be going ahead together. The couple depicted a topsy-turvy relationship in the entire season 1 however, season 3 revealed that they might get back on track together but in the latest season, they were seen taking entirely different paths. The latest season will also reveal the reason behind their break up and depict that Monse and Cesar argue over the latter getting involved with the gang. As Cesar crosses his line with Monse by getting physical with her, she decides to part ways with him.

On the other hand, even Ruby and Jasmine did not end up together. In the latest episode, Ruby confessed to jasmine that he feels suffocated by her and complains about how she speaks over for him and boss him around. They both then have a serious argument after Ruby’s confession and by the end of it, they call it quits. They later sleep together but do not indulge in any romantic activity.

Image: Instagram/@onmyblock