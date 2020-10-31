Last Updated:

On Penn Badgley's Birthday, Take This Fun Trivia Quiz To Know How Well You Know Him

On Penn Badgley's birthday, here we have formulated a fun trivia quiz for all his ardent fans. Take this quiz to test how well do you know about his life.

Penn Badgeley's birthday

Penn Badgley turns a year old today on November 1. The actor is celebrating his 34th birthday soon after welcoming a little toddler in his life. On the occasion of Penn Badgley’s birthday, here we have formulated a fun trivia quiz on the life of the actor. Take this Penn Badgley’s quiz to know how well do you know the star

The Ultimate Quiz on Penn Badgley’s birthday:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

1) American actor and musician Penn Dayton Badgley has won several hearts with his onscreen roles. But can you guess what his real name is?

  • Daymon
  • Dayton
  • Daylon
  • Goldberg

2) Penn Badgley’s father worked as a newspaper reporter and then as a carpenter and home builder. But do you know where was the actor born?

  • Chicago
  • New York
  • Baltimore
  • Atlanta

3) Penn Badgley has received several honourable accolades for his exemplary performances. Which of the following mentioned awards was won by the actor?

  • Young Artist Award
  • Teen Choice Award
  • Saturn Award
  • Independent Spirit Award

4) Penn Badgley was a part of Betty Thomas directed teen romantic comedy, John Tucker Must Die. Which of the following character did he play in this movie?

  • Scott Tucker
  • John Tucker
  • Lori Spencer
  • Tommy

5) In which of the following mentioned famous Talk show did Penn Badgley make an appearance?

  • The Oprah Winfrey Sow
  • Jay Leno
  • The View
  • The Ellen DeGeneres show

6) Penn Badgley shot to fame with his stint as Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl. Who was he in the show?

  • The drunk dude
  • The hot popular guy
  • The lonely guy
  • The loving guy

7) Penn Badgley kick-started his acting career with of the following show?

  • The Young and the Restless
  • The Nightmare Room
  • What I Like About You
  • Will & Grace

8) Which of the following projects of Penn Badgley was shelved wherein he was supposed to essay the main lead?

  • Do Over
  • The Bedford Diaries
  • The Twilight Zone
  • The Brothers Garcia

9) Whom did Penn Badgley marry?

  • Ashley Tisdale
  • Domino Kirke
  • Kristen Bell
  • Leighton Meester

10) How many children do Peen Bagley have?

  • Zero
  • Two
  • One
  • Three
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Answer Key:

  1. Dayton
  2. Baltimore
  3. Independent Spirit Award
  4. Scott Tucker
  5. Jay Leno
  6. The lonely guy
  7. Will & Grace
  8. Do Over
  9. Domino Kirke
  10. One

