‘One Of Those Filming Days You Never Forget’, Money Heist Director Recalls Shooting Days

As the much-loved Money Heist is nearing its finale, the cast and crew are taking a trip down memory lane. Director Jesus Colmenar took to his Instagram account to share a collection of throwback pictures ahead of the final. The first part of the upcoming season 5 will premiere on September 3.

Jesus Colmenar has been associated with the show since its first season. He has led some of the most integral episodes of the show and recently took to his Instagram account to share some unseen pictures with fans of the crime drama. In the first picture, he can be seen with actors Alvaro Morte and Itziar Ituno, who take on the roles of Sergio, better known as The Professor and Raquel, also known as Lisbon, respectively.

The caption of the post translated to English reads, ‘It is difficult to describe what is behind this old photo. We had just shot THAT sequence.’ The sequence the director is referring to is the one where Raquel changes sides, which was an important plot of the series. He further went on to express his love for the actors and wrote, ‘We had completed a journey of shared creativity, searching the edge, trying, making mistakes, without giving up, delving deep into the hearts of the characters. Exhausted, excited, proud, deeply complicit, and still somehow innocent, we couldn’t even dream that so many hearts would make that journey with us. Álvaro, Itzi, beyond everything that came after, these are the moments that give meaning to our profession. I love you guys very much.’

Days before this post Colmenar uploaded a picture with cinematographer Migue Amoedo. The caption hints at the two discussing the end of season two when Sergio and Raquel reunite. The caption of the post reads, ‘And that was the new beginning. Touring Thailand, shaping the first steps of a new stage. We gambled everything on one card. We couldn’t afford to be disappointed! Here we are @migueamoedo and I, in search of Palawan…’

Another picture the director posted was of the much-loved Money Heist duo, Denver and Stockholm, played by Jaime Lorente and Esther Acebo respectively. Jesus Colmenar reminisced about the end of the shoot and wrote, ‘Today, August 7, exactly 4 years ago, we filmed that escape of the #LaCasaDePapel band Part 2. It meant the end of an incredible stage of our lives. What we could not have imagined is that it was only the beginning.’

Picture Credits: Letsott-Twitter/Jesus Colmenar-Instagram