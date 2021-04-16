'One Piece 1011' Spoilers And Release Date: Here Is What You Need To Know

One Piece is one of the most popular and longest-running Manga series in Japan, with dozens of its volumes launched to date. Over the course of its briefly successful run, this comic book series has created a strong fanbase for itself. Many of its fans eagerly wait for its forthcoming editions, with all kinds of speculations about its characters and plot. Quite recently, some of the interesting details about One Piece 1011 have been shared, which includes more information about the edition’s spoilers as well as the development in the plot so far.

One Piece 1011 spoilers, release date and more

The plot of this comic series revolves around the character of Monkey D. Luffy, a young man who sets on the journey to find the ‘One Piece’ treasure to become the ‘King of Pirates”. One Piece 1011 carries forward his story, with all kinds of other quirky characters having been already introduced in the plot. The release of this edition has been delayed for the moments, which means that the highly anticipated spoilers have not been released till now. According to otakukart.com, the spoilers will be releasing on Monday, i.e., April 19.

However, on a positive note, One Piece 1011 release date has been confirmed. It was earlier supposed to be released on April 18, but is now set to be released on April 25. Viz Media and Manga Plus will be distributing the edition on the said date. The previous edition, 1010, had focused on the events that took place at the rooftop. Zoro is seen making a stand for Luffy, who faces a threat from Kaidou. On the other hand, Kaidou ponders upon how stronger can Luffy grow in terms of strength and willpower. The story is thus poised at a vital stage, as 1011 gets set to carry the story forward.

One Piece was first created and released way back in 1997. Written by Eiichiro Oda, this series has brought a total of 98 volumes till date. It is considered to be one of the best-selling Manga series till date, with over 480 million copies distributed all around the world.