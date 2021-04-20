'One Piece 1011' Spoilers: Fans Are Likely To See 'Queen Vs. Sanji' Battle

One Piece is one of the most popular manga series in Japan that has been running for several years. The series has brought a total of 1,010 chapters till date, which have carried forward the story of Monkey D. Luffy forward. However, each one of those chapters concentrates on the various characters that have been introduced in the plot. Fans have been waiting to get to know about the details regarding the upcoming chapter, i.e., chapter 1011 for a while. Some of the unexpected One Piece 1011 spoilers have recently been revealed as per blocktoro.com.

One Piece 1011 spoilers leaked

The spoilers of the upcoming chapter has been divulged a short while ago, which may come as a major surprise to many. The next chapter will be focusing on Big Mom and its plot will revolve around the same. Among one of the leaked Manga panels was the one that pointed out at Queen being at his hybrid form, laying down after being injured. A long neck is seen in the panel, which hints at a fight with Sanji. The new chapter may thus reveal more information about Sanji’s whereabouts.

Sanji has been kept in the side-lines of the plot for a while, and this update could possibly mean that the character would be explored even further. This creates a possibility of fans getting to witness a ‘Queen vs. Sanji’ fight, which would bring a new experience for them. It is being said that the updates of chapter 1011 spoilers will be taking place on Tuesday. More details about this issue are expected to be released in these spoilers. Chapter 1011 has currently been given a release date of April 25.

The larger plot of One Piece revolves around the main character Monkey L. Duffy, who sets out on a mission to find the ‘One Piece’ treasure that would make him the king among pirates. Created by author Eiichiro Oda, this series had begun way back in 1997 and has become one of the best-selling manga series in history. It has sold a total of 98 volumes all over the world to date.

