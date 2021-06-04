'One Piece' 1015 Spoilers: Is Luffy Alive? Find Out More Details About 'Chains' Chapter

Ardent readers of the long-running Japanese manga series, One Piece, are badly waiting to find out what One Piece Chapter 1015 has in store for them as it will reveal the cliffhangers of its last chapters. While the One Piece 1015 release date is just around the corner, some spoilers about the highly-anticipated chapter have been doing the rounds on social media. Thus, if you want to know what to expect from the upcoming chapter of the Eiichiro Oda-written series, read on to find out some One Piece 1015 spoilers.

One piece chapter 1015 full panel pic.twitter.com/WPXfiz3usp — Gambar Hiburan (@gamhibur) June 3, 2021

Here's taking a look at some One Piece 1015 leaks & spoilers

One Piece has gained a massive fandom across the world over the years and a number of readers await the release of its new chapters every week. As it has achieved a cult following among netizens, the popular manga series often trends on Twitter as ardent fans flock to the micro-blogging platform to not only share their opinions about the newly-released chapters but also give out spoilers of its upcoming chapters, much ahead of their release. Now, all the One Piece fans are extremely excited for the release of its 1015th Chapter, which is all set to release on June 6, 2021, at 11 am EST, i.e.8:30 pm IST.

While its last chapter mainly revolved around Kaido and Luffy's battle, One Piece 1015 is is expected to make some major revelations and shed light on the cliffhangers of its last chapters. Although the plot summary of One Piece Chapter 1015 will be officially dropped anytime soon, a Twitter handle named "OROJAPAN" listed down the chapter's spoilers in one of their latest tweets.

Check out the list of One Piece 1015 spoilers below:

The title of One Piece Chapter 1015 is "Chains".

The chapter begins with the reaction of Luffy’s allies upon learning about his defeat.

Samurai: "Is it useless to keep fighting, will Momonosuke-sama be safe?"

Queen says he was playing with Chopper.

Perospero launches a new attack of arrows.

Sanji appears and attacks Queen and Perospero.

Sanji Vs. Queen.

We move on to Kaidou and Kinemon.

Momonosuke informs everyone via Mary Frog that Luffy is alive (it's the voice he heard in the previous chapter).

Shinobu and Momonosuke escape from Kaidou, who is still chasing them.

Luffy is rescued (the Korean doesn't say this because of the YouTubers).

Something like Zeus talks to Nami.

Kid and Law Vs. Big Mom.

Yamato: "Kaidou!!!"

Kaidou: "Call me 'father'"... Yamato!!!

Yamato: "I'm here to break this chain that binds me to you!!!"

Have a look:

IMAGE: ONE PIECE'S TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.