One Piece Chapter 1014 Spoilers: Kozuki Momonosuke To Save Luffy From Falling Into Sea?

The Manga Anime series One Piece is on a week hiatus until the next episode, Chapter 1014, is released. The latest chapter left its audience on an intriguing cliffhanger that aired on May 17, 2021. Chapter 1013 end showed unconscious Monkey D. Luffy falling from Onigashima and Kaido standing still alone as he remarked that Luffy let his new power go to his head. However, as Luffy falls, Kaido regrets that due to his failure to fully finish the pirate off, his allies will still maintain their hope and belief in him.

About One Piece Chapter 1014 release date

One Piece is set to undergo a week hiatus and the new chapter 1014 is likely to release in May end. According to Anime Manga News, the official release date for Chapter 1014 is slated to be Sunday, May 30, 2021. The media outlet revealed that One Piece's raw scans will be released 2-3 days prior to the official release date and spoilers are expected around Tuesday. The chapter will be available to be read online for free and legally from sources as Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus Platforms.

A look at One Piece chapter 1014 spoilers

One Piece can be on a week-long hiatus but that does not stop fans and media outlets to cast their predictions. According to Inquisitr, the new chapter will show the battle between Kid pirates' captain Eustass 'Captain' Kid and Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin. The Captain Kid, who was seen in the previous chapter saving Nami, Usopp, and Tama, slammed Big Mom into the ground using Punk Gibson. Since it was not enough to take down the Emperor of the Sea, it only made her angrier, and Kid will likely have a power-up while fighting Big Mom.

One Piece's Chapter 1013 had left several viewers heartbroken watching Monkey D. Luffy fall from Onigashima, however, in the next chapter there could be someone to rescue him. According to Blocktoro, Kozuki Momonosuke could likely feature in the chapter for saving Luffy from falling into the sea. Kozuki will figure out through his power of hearing "voices" that Luffy could be in some kind of trouble. He senses there is only one voice at the rooftop of Kaido's mansion on the island and realizes Luffy is in danger. While Kozuki has been spending the entire war running away from the enemies he feels it is time to step up this time. It is also possible that Yamato could reach the rooftop and engage in a fight with her father Kaido.

IMAGE: ONE PIECE TWITTER

