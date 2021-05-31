'One Piece' Chapter 1015 Spoilers: Will Luffy End Up Alive After Falling From The Sky?

One Piece is one of the popular Japanese anime TV series that first premiered in 1999 and has managed to stay amongst the top five animated shows of Japan. The plot of the show follows the adventurous story of the character, Luffy from the manga series whose body gains rubber properties when he accidentally eats a fruit. As the latest episode of the show is all set to release in a couple of days, One Piece chapter 1015 spoilers have been creating a buzz on the internet.



One Piece chapter 1015 spoilers

According to the reports by Otakukart, as Luffy continues to fall in the ocean, Kaido watches him. As mentioned in the earlier chapter, Big Mom commands Hera to get rid of Zeus as soon as she realises that she was betrayed. Nami then sets up the thunderbolts for Zeus to let him escape from Big Mom. Tama then realises that they cannot defeat Bif Mom and asks Nami and Usop to leave. Meanwhile, Big Mom showcases her Napolean powers and attacks Tama, Nami, and Usop. Then Captain Kid appears suggesting they run away. Kaido then returns to his original form while breathing heavily on the rooftop. He then looks down and makes fun of Luffy who is injured after falling from the sky. Kaido then orders Huang to make an announcement about the defeat of Captain of Straw Hats.

Meanwhile, Yamato continues to fight while trying to reach the rooftop. Then the much-awaited fight between Queen and Chopper begins that even depicts a flashback where Caesar tells him that they can create an effect of Rumble Balls for more than three minutes. As the story comes back to the present, as they begin their clash, Huang announces the result of Kaido’s battle. He also announces that whomsoever will surrender Kaido, will accept that samurai. The fight between Queen and Chopper keeps going on when Kaido attacks Momonusuke with his kanabo.

One Piece chapter 1015 release date

One Piece chapter 1015 is all set to release on June 6, 2021, while some of the thrilling One Piece 1015 spoilers will also surface on the internet in the forthcoming days ahead of the launch of the latest episode.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM ONE PIECE TRAILER

