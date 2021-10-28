'One Piece' Chapter 1030 Spoilers Out; From Recap To Release Date, All You Need To Know

Chapter 1030 of One Piece is coming up for release this weekend. As is the norm, the spoilers and raw scans have appeared online ahead of the release.

As per the information coming in, Chapter 1030 has been titled Echoes the impermanence of all things. Here's all you need to know about Chapter 1030 of One Piece:

One Piece Chapter 1030 spoilers

Things have been getting intense over the last few chapters as the action shifts towards the last stages. Sanji activating his powers against the Queen and Killer destroying Hawkins have been among the highlights.

There are numerous fights that are still underway, which include the Luffy-Kaido battle, as well as the island battles.

There is a possibility of Drake and Apoo partnership, as indicated by their backing of 1, 2 and 3 numbers.

Kanjuro follows Orochi's orders to shatter Onigashima's castle and everyone inside it by producing a huge and menacing fire demon.

Law and King take on Big Mom, by activating their powers, despite it being the last option for them. Though Law does not awaken his powers usually, since he loses his strength for doing so without reason, he puts up a good fight against Big Mom.

Big Mom is attacked from inside her body by Law and then becomes a massive magnet through the powers of Kid.

One Piece Chapter 1029 recap

The highlight of the previous chapter was the activation of Sanji's hidden powers in the same way as his sibling. He acquires a strong body that can take attacks from the Queen, while also breaking the sword. Sanji, however, is not too pleased about the powers as he fears being emotionless like his brothers.

Big Mom unleashes attack after attack, and it's only Kid's Counter Shock that protects Law. The kid too is baffled after suffering from a headache immediately after. It was only later that it emerges that Hawkin head butting against the wall caused the headache.

One Piece Chapter 1030 release date and time

One Piece Chapter 1030 is being released on October 31 and it can be accessed on Viz Media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump, platforms.

