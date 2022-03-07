One Piece Chapter 1042 Review & Explanation: Luffy Cumbles Under Kaido's Bagua Attack

One Piece Chapter 1042 ends on a tragic note. While fans of the anime show are desperately waiting for Luffy to defeat the strongest cretaure Kaido and the two fiercely face each other in the latest chapter, what ensues later is rather shocking. Is Luffy really defeated? Continue reading to know everything that happened in One Piece Chapter 1042.

Spoilers Alert

One Piece Chapter 1042 explained

One Piece Chapter 1042 begins with the citizens of the Flower Capital city preparing the sky boats as they write their dreams on them, competely unaware of the fierce battle that's taking place above them. Luffy faces Kaido with a series of puches, the latter stabilizes the blow with his bagua. Luffy who already has the temporary advantage in the fight, bends Kaido's defence.

A fierce Monkey D Luffy continues his blows while Kaido yells at him. Luffy is more agitated knowing that Kaido's still drunk. He transforms in his dragon form called the 'Drunken Thief' phase to give Luffy a taste of his own medicine. He uses Luffy's tactic to dodge the punch attack, entraps him in his mouth as he flies. Luffy, who is caught in Kaido's mouth, continues to unleash a slew of punches to find a way out.

After being spit out, Luffy faces Kaido's Blash Breath attack that crashes the Skull Dome Roof making the two fall. The blow pushes Luffy further down but he immdiately bounces back using the Bounceman ability. While Kaido hasn't flinched a bit, Luffy runs out of time to maintain his fourth Gear. As Kaido blabbers about Wano kingdom, Luffy readies his Gum-Gum Over-Kong Gun attack, the former challenges it with another Blash Breath move.

Luffy's Kong attack forces Kaido to fall on the ground. However, Luffy's haki reached on the verge to fade. The Captain of the Straw Hat pirates, in his move to finish the fight, rushes to land another attack, but he completely runs out of haki. As he reaches towards Kaido, the Yonko launches a Thunder Bellow Bagua attack, thereby blowing Luffy into the ground.

Even though low on energy and haki, the Mugiwara boy stands up to fight the emperor. Kaido goes in to 'Bloodythirsty drunk' mode, swings his bagwa attack leaving Luffy squashed by the attack. Is Luffy defeated is the question that will be answered in the next chapter.

Final thoughts

The massive fall of Luffy might only be for raising anticipation of the upcoming chapter. It may happens that Luffy might get back up once again right after the Bagwa attack. A possibilty of him tranforming into fifth gear is also something that can't be avoided. The next chapter will be released on Sunday, March 13.

Image: Instagram/@ilmegliodelmondodeglianime, @occultyoko