One Piece Episode 1015 Release Date And Time: How To Watch The Latest Episode Online?

As the Wano arc continues to lead Monkey D Luffy towards Yonkou Kaido, one of the strongest emperors of the sea, the fans of the popular show, One Piece, have been waiting for the upcoming episode of the series. However, there's speculation that TOEI Animation will not release One Piece Episode 1015 on its scheduled release date. Are you curious to know if One Piece Episode 1015 has been postponed? Continue reading to know all about it.

When is One Piece Episode 1015 releasing?

One Piece fans are curious to find out what's in store for them in the Wano arc of the series' plot. The previous episodes of the series had been postponed by the makers. As TOEI Animation, the production house of One Piece officially confirmed the delay on Friday, March 11 citing an unauthorized access in their system. Media reports suggest that the upcoming episode is set to release on April 4. It is likely that the premiere of the episode might postpone once again. An official update from the production house might clear the air around the same.

Where to watch the latest episodes of One Piece online?

The anime series premieres on various OTT platforms. The availability of One Piece episodes can differ depending on your region, but you can likely find them on five websites:

Netflix

Crunchyroll

Hulu

Funimation

Amazon

What's the reason behind the delay?

TOEI Animation has issued an official statement, addressing the postponement of the upcoming episode. The company cited a third-party breach to be the reason behind the delay. TOEI Animation revealed that they have detected unauthorized access in their system that took place on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Ensuring that there's no confusion among the series' fans, TOEI animation released an official statement on their website, that reads, "We would like to inform you that the impact of this has hindered the progress of program production and will affect future broadcasting schedules.”

The plot of the show follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a boy whose body gained the properties of rubber after unintentionally eating a Devil Fruit. With his pirate crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, Luffy explores the Grand Line in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as the "One Piece" in order to become the next King of the Pirates.

Image: Instagram/@onepiece_staff