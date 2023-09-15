One Piece Live Action Renewed For Season 2 With A Special Message By Eiichiro Oda

One Piece's live-action series, based on the manga of the same name, has been renewed for season 2. The series follows the life of Monkey D. Luffy, who is on his quest to become King of the Pirates. The series has become a success overnight for Netflix and surpassed the record set by previous hit series Wednesday and Stranger Things. The anime live-action has risen to become the No 1 ranked series in 84 different countries while the other two shows ranked No 1 in 83 territories over their first weekends of release.

2 things you need to know

One Piece has been holding strong in Netflix's Top 10 original TV series spot for its first two weeks.

The manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself confirmed that the series has been renewed for season 2.

Oda shares a message to his fans

In a video released by Netflix, the visionary creator of One Piece Eiichiro Oda expressed gratitude to his fans and shared his heartfelt appreciation to the global fanbase of the series. He said, "My collaboration with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios on ['One Piece'] has been a labor of love. Just two weeks after its debut, I received exhilarating news. Netflix has greenlit another season." The second installment of the series will allow a deeper exploration of the Grand Line as Luffy's crew has been completed. More new characters will be introduced in the next season.

ATTN STRAW HAT CREW. ONE PIECE HAS BEEN RENEWED!!! pic.twitter.com/sNxgoQuzfw — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 14, 2023

More about One Piece

One Piece series follows the life of Monkey D. Luffy, an ambitious pirate who devours the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and obtains the power to stretch his body like an elastic. Luffy then embarks on a mission to discover and find the "One Piece," which is said to be the most precious treasure in the world. He also wants to become the King of the Pirates and sets up his crew to set off on his grand mission.