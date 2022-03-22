'One Piece' Live-action Series: Netflix Teases Big Reveal In 'confidential' Photos; See

Not long ago, Netflix announced the lead cast of their One Piece live-action series. Now, the makers of the show have released a slew of new 'confidential' photos teasing a big reveal which is set to be announced on March 28.

The series of pictures drop hints of the costume of Monkey D Luffy 9 (the main protagonist) and the shooting location of One Piece live-action series. Needless to say, fans have gone gaga over the new announcement with many left intrigued about the big reveal

One Piece live-action series' 'confidential' photos

One photo showcases the big reveal date with 'confidential' written in red bold text. Another sees a straw hat with a photo of a part, where the makers are seemingly planning to shoot the live-action series. While sharing the pictures, the makers wrote, "March 28. What could "confidential" mean...? Stay tuned! (sic)" In another post, they shared "Two new photographs. A straw hat and... Where is this? A port? (sic)" Take a look at the posts below:

'I wanna see the set', Netizens react

As soon as the photos surfaced online, fans were quick to react. While one wrote, "Cape Town??? BRUH?? Why was I not made aware of this? I wanna see the set (sic)", another expressed, "I'm gonna burst into flames".

A fan who was excited about Luffy's signature straw hat wrote, "LUFFY HAT AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA (sic)". Many also speculated that the makers are seemingly going to release the first looks of One Piece's live-action cast in full costume. "Live action cast in full costume? (sic)" asked a fan. Take a quick look at the reactions below:

More on 'One Piece'

The live-action series is on Eiichiro Oda's ongoing Japanese manga series of the same name that first premiered back in 1997. Bankrolled under the banner of Tomorrow Studious, the show is created by Steven Maeda and Matt Owens. The main cast of the show includes Inaki Godoy as Monkey D Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji. As reported by Variety, Morgan Davies, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Aidan Scott, Jeff Ward, Mckinley Belcher III and Vincent Regan are the new additions to the cast of the series.

The plot of the anime follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a boy whose body gained the properties of rubber after unintentionally eating a Devil Fruit. With his pirate crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, Luffy explores the Grand Line in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as the "One Piece" in order to become the next King of the Pirates.

(Image: @onepiece_staff/Instagram)