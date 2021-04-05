One Republic Artist's Performance And Other Songs That Featured On 'American Idol 2021'

American Idol is a television singing competition series created by Simon Fuller and produced by Fremantle North America and 19 Entertainment. American Idol's 19th season began on February 14, 2021. The 19th season is overseen by the same jury, which includes Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. Talking about the same, here’s a look at some of the songs that were a part of the American Idol 2021 premiere.

Alanis Sophia

Alanis Sophia, a 19-year-old Florida college student, started off the evening with a powerful solo performance of Sia's "Alive," which Katy Perry went on to call her performance beautiful. Sophia then performed Shallow by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper with co-singer Jimmie Allen, which the judges also praised but noted that she appeared nervous. The contestant also got a standing ovation for her performance. Watch.

Wyatt Pike

Contestant Wyatt Pike keeps garnering praises for his performances each week from the judges. Pike paired with Ben Rector for a rendition of the much-acclaimed song Brand New. Luke Bryan got emotional as he watched Pike perform with Ben Rector and he also lauded his performance. Watch the video below.

Cassandra Coleman

Cassandra Coleman, a coffee shop manager, performed Find Me solo before returning to her audition hit, Apologize, in a duet with One Republic frontman and song's author Ryan Tedder. Katy Perry was thrilled to watch Cassandra’s performance and she revealed that she got goosebumps while listening to her sing. Watch the video below.

Alyssa Wray

Alyssa Wray brings to the 'Idol' stage one of the strongest voices. She performed I'm Your Baby Tonight by Whitney Houston with Katherine McPhee in a dynamic duet. Watch her performance below.

Alana

Alana traded in her tennis racquet for a microphone in the top 24 and commanded the stage with Blow Your Mind (Mwah) before joining Brian McKnight for Back at One. Katy Perry revealed that she lit the stage up. Watch the video below.

Anilee List

Anilee List gave a moving performance of My Future before singing Tell Me Something Good with Joss Stone and bringing the house down. Watch the performance below.

Grace Kinstler

Grace Kinstler, 20, is another contestant with an incredibly powerful voice. The show was closed by the Berklee College of Music student and Illinois native. She began with a solo performance of Queen, followed by a duet with Joss Stone on Midnight Train to Georgia. Watch her performance below.

Image Source: American Idol Instagram