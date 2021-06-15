'One Tree Hill': Hilarie Burton Opens Up About The 'inappropriate' Cameo Of Pete Wentz

Hilarie Burton is best known for playing the role of Peyton Sawyer in the TV show One Tree Hill. During the course of its successful run on television, the show also witnessed a guest appearance from Pete Wentz. Burton recently opened up about his cameo and how it didn’t quite pan out well for him. The actor hinted at how the storyline on which his character was brought on the show may have been interpreted as inappropriate by the viewers and elaborated on the reason why she believes that to be the case.

Hilarie Burton on the “inappropriate” cameo of Pete Wentz on One Tree Hill

Pete had starred as himself on the show for a total of three seasons along with his Fall Out Boy band members. He is shown to have gotten close to Burton’s character as he accompanies her on a trip to the woods alongside her classmates. Burton said that the musician was likely under the impression that he was appearing as a “cool dude” from the show, which was, in fact, inappropriate in nature. This is because he is shown to have an affair with a high school girl on television and is placed on the record “forever”.

The actor added that he probably did not “think twice” before accepting the offer and that he may not have realised that her character was from high school. She added that he may have felt awkward after watching the episode and realising that her character was a minor. She admitted that she herself initially thought that the two were simply “kissing buddies”, but the final edit makes it look inappropriate for him.

Hilarie has also starred in several other TV shows and movies during the course of her career. Some of the popular ones include Lethal Weapon, Grey's Anatomy, White Collar, Normal Adolescent Behavior, Naughty or Nice and many more. She had made her debut in films with Our Very Own and was recently seen in Growing Up Smith. She had made her last appearance on television in an episode of The Walking Dead earlier this year.

IMAGE: HILARIE BURTON & PETE WENTZ INSTAGRAM

