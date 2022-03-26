'Only Murders In The Building' Season 2 Release Date Out; Here's All You Need To Know

Only Murders in the Building is among the popular Amercian mystery-comedy series that premiered in August 2021 and garnered tons of love and appreciation for its interesting plotline and cast performances. As the fans were eagerly awaiting the release of the second season of the show, the makers recently announced the same while unveiling the release date of the same.

Selena Gomez plays a significant role of a young woman in the show, Only Murders in the Building who was friends with the murder victim, Tim Kono years ago. The singer has also been a part of many notable tv shows such as The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Hannah Montana, Another Cinderella Story, Wizards of Waverly Place, The Dead Don't Die, The Fundamentals of Caring, etc.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 release date

Only Murders in the Building makers recently took to the show's official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which three of the pivotal actors of the series namely Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez can be seen standing together inside the elevator while announcing the release date of the second season of the show. The quirky video revealed that Only Murders in the Building Season 2 release date has been set for June 28, 2022 and will stream on Hulu.

Numerous fans took to the comments section and dropped in hearts and fire emojis in the comments section to express their excitement for the upcoming season of the show. Some fans also urged the makers to release the second season a bit early as they will not be able to wait till June. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to the announcement of the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 release date.

Only Murders in the Building cast

The iconic cast of the series include actors namely Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, Amy Ryan as Jan, Aaron Dominguez as Oscar, Tina Fey as Cinda Canning, Vanessa Aspillaga as Ursula, Ryan Broussard as Will Putnam, among others.

Image: Instagram/@onlymurdershulu