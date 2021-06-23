'Only Murders In The Building' Teaser Is For The Murder Mystery Fanatics

Only Murders in the Building cast has Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short in the lead roles. It is an upcoming comedy series on Hulu. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the show and now the makers have dropped the first teaser.

Only Murders in the Building teaser out

Hulu has shared Only Murders in the Building first teaser giving a glimpse at the series. It starts with asking the question, 'how well do you know your neighbors" with Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short in an elevator. The three strangers are obessed with true crime and even try to solve some. A puzzling death shakes their apartment complex. They develop a bond as their obession gets the crime mystery fanatic trio invovled in a murder case. The teaser ensures that the series will have comedy and emotion with a pinch of whodunnit drama. Only Murders in the Building release date is set for August 31, 2021. Check out the video below.

Only Murders in the Building first look and poster

Only Murders in the Building cast also includes Aaron Dominguez, Vanessa Aspillaga, Ryan Broussard, Michael Cyril Creighton, Jeena Yi, Oliver Short, Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane, Charles Martin, Mabel Gomez, and others. It is created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. Filming commenced in December 2020, in New York City, and finished in April 2021.

Martin and Hoffman serve as executive producers along with Selena Gomez, Short, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal. 20th Century Fox Television produces with Rhode Island Ave. Productions and 40 Share Productions. Only Murders in the Building will consist of 10 episodes. There are speculations that the series would arrive on Disney+ Hotstar in India, however, a confirmation is yet to be made.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING TEASER

