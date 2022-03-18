OTT Releases On Holi: From 'Jalsa' To 'Salute', 8 New Movies/series For Weekend Binge

Fridays were known for new film theatrical releases at one point, but the COVID-19 pandemic has led to audiences having more to choose as more content was being released on Over-The-Top platforms every week. As Holi is also being celebrated across the country on Friday, makers tried to capitalise on the holiday to present their new movies/shows. As a result, there were films and series of different genres and languages that came up on OTT this week.

Right from Vidya Balan-Shefali Shah-starrer Jalsa to Dulquer Salmaan's Salute, here's all that is releasing on OTT platforms on Friday:

New OTT releases on Holi weekend

Jalsa - Amazon Prime

Vidya Balan plays the role of a journalist raising her voice to find the truth of a hit-and-run case in this Hindi film. However, her intentions seem to be questionable as she later asks a junior reporter to stop her investigation, when she finds out some hard details. Shefali Shah enacts the part of the mother of the victim.

Salute - Sony Liv

Dulquer Salmaan surprised fans by releasing his latest Malayalam film a day early, on Thursday. The plot of the movie is about a police officer trying to uncover the truth of a murder case, which has been unresolved for a long time.

Bloody Brothers - Zee5

Two actors known for their performances on screen, Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub come together and play brothers in this Hindi series. The plot revolves around the brother getting embroiled in a hit-and-run accident and how they 'handle the mess.'

Apaharan 2 - Voot Select

The 2018 Hindi thriller series is back with another season and cop Rudra, played by Arunoday Singh, has another kidnapping and another mission to take care of, and one that takes him all the way to Thailand.

Lalitham Sundaram - Disney+ Hotstar

Malayalam's veteran actors Biju Menon and Manju Warrier, alongwith Saiju Kurup star in this comedy drama as siblings. The plot revolves around them reuniting after their mother's death and how her last wish presents new developments in their equation.

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love - Netflix

This English-language comedy series backed by Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar revolves around an introvert man's quest for love and the struggles he faces in making friends and approaching women.

Windfall - Netflix

The Hollywood crime thriller stars Jason segel, Jesse Plemons, and Lily Colins and revolves around a thief breaking to a millionaire's home and the chaos that take place when the latter and his wife return at the last moment.

Human Resources - Netflix

The animated English adult comedy series, which is a spin-off of the series Big Mouth, is set in a workplace and revolves around a task given to monsters when they are assigned to human beings.