'Out Of Love' Season 2 Review: Netizens Praise The Performance Of Rasika Duggal

Rasika Duggal's popular web series Out of Love is back with another season. The show in the first season focused on infidelity and betrayal, however, the focus is now shifted to a complex range of emotions, drama, and revenge. Netizens are already giving out their verdict and praising several aspects of the second season of Out of Love. For the people wondering about the Out of Love Season 2 review by netizens, here’s everything you need to know.

Out of Love Season 2 review

Out of Love Season 2 is getting positive feedback from the audience. The show had a good start and it seems they are going on the same track with the second season. The two episodes released on April 30o, 2021 have garnered a good response on social media. Several users are praising the performance of the actors in the show i.e Rasika Duggal and Purab Kohli, while several others believe that the second season is engaging. Some users are also loving the twists and turns in this season. Check out some of the reactions from netizens below.

Started watching Out of Love Season 2!

Rasika Dugal never fails to impress â£ï¸âœ¨ðŸ”¥@RasikaDugal #RasikaDugal #outoflove — âœ¨ Little Missâœ¨/RCB â¤ï¸ (@thelittlemiss03) April 30, 2021

@RasikaDugal madam acting was super amazing i love you... #OutOfLove2 — SandeepShetty à²¸à²‚à²¦à³€à²ª à²¶à³†à²Ÿà³à²Ÿà²¿ (@sandipashetty) April 29, 2021

Many congratulations for #OutOfLove2 — Sanjeev Midha (@midha_sanjeev) April 29, 2021



Out of Love Season 2 plot

Just like the first season, the story continues to be set in Coonoor. The story now jumps three years ahead, Dr. Meera Kapoor is quite happy now with her son Abhi but her ex-husband Akarsh announces his return and her smooth life starts getting messy again. Akarsh returns to the house with his new wife Alia and starts troubling Meera in some way or the other. However, this season the focus of the show is shifted to other characters like Abhi and the show seems to be going in a direction where there will be wrangling between the former couple over their only child.

Out of Love Season 2 cast and crew

Actors like Rasika Duggal, Purab Kohli, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sanghamitra Hitashi play crucial roles in the show. The show is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Aijaz Khan. Myleeta Aga, Sameer Gogate, and Vishwankar Pathania are the executive producers of the show. Harendra Singh helmed the cinematography department of the show whereas Abhijeet Deshpande edited the second season of the show.

