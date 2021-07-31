'Outer Banks' 2 Hits Netflix With Twists Galore, But Is A Third Season On The Anvil Too?

Web series often end as cliffhangers or in a way that makes viewers immediately curious if another season is on the way. That seems to be the case with Outer Banks, which recently hit Netflix for its second season. Netizens have been speculating on the possibilities of there being a third season and the makers seem to have confirmed it too,

Will there be a third season for Outer Banks?

There is no official word for a new season of the teen adventure series, and it might be early to predict since Netflix has not renewed the show for the third season. However, one hint to chances of the renewal is that the series seems to be doing well, as it climbed to the top 10 charts of the streaming giant's list in USA. If the season indeed goes ahead anytime soon, one could expect the next installment around this time next year, since the makers presented the show in a year from the announcement of the second season.

The good news for fans of the shows is that the creators have stated that the show doesn't plan to end anytime soon. When asked about how long the show could go on, co-creator and executive producer Josh Pate told Decider that it could last for five seasons. At the same time, co-creator and executive producer Jonas Pate stated that it was 'definitely more than three' and that as they would continue to make it good, they will be excited for it.

What could season 3 be about?

With season 2 ending as a cliffhanger and featuring numerous twists, it would be interesting to find out about what could be in store for viewers in the third season. The series traces the journey of Pogue-based teenagers as they seek the whereabouts of John B's father while learning about a treasure linked to him.

All questions of the chase for the treasure, $400 million in gold, and another cross add to the mystery that could unravel. The developments in the characters of John B and Sarah's fathers and if the teens manage to reach their way out of the deserted island could be among the other developments on the show.

Outer Banks season 2 consists of 10 episodes and has been streaming on Netflix since July 30.

