Outer Banks Season 2: Cast Opens Up About Mounting Pressure, Romantic Relationships & More

The cast of Outer Banks recently opened up about the pressures they faced while creating season 2, to deliver something bigger and better, following season 1's fame. Well if fan reviews are anything to go by, Netflix's Outer Banks season 2 provides just as much drama, mystery, and intrigue as the first, if not more. The teen drama mystery's second season was released on Netflix just yesterday, July 30.

Netflix's Outer Banks cast opens up about season 2's pressures

In an interview with THR, cast members Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, and Rudy Panko talked about several aspects of the new season. The actors first spoke about what fans can expect from season 2 of Outer Banks, talking about how the show would be more intense since the writers were always "top themselves with the action." Outer Banks Season 2 picks up where last season left off, with John B. and Sarah being presumed dead but on their way to the Bahamas, while the rest of the Pogues are still in the Outer Banks.

While speaking about the pressures to deliver a new season to fans with high expectations, Panko said:

There’s a lot of pressure, but we also are I think a group of people that thrive under pressure and I think we rise above it and we are so excited to bring season two … it’s even more mind-blowing.

Adding to the statement, Madelyn Cline said:

I think there’s definitely pressure that we put on ourselves, because you know the first season we were shooting and it was just fun, and we hoped it would be well-received, but at the same time we were just having a good time and nobody knew what we were doing and it was super fun. And then this year it was a little different because there were eyes on it. And so I think I definitely put pressure on myself. At the same time, it’s still just fun.

Outer Banks cast talks about reuniting on sets and more

The tight-knit cast of Outer Banks also talked about what it was like to work with each other again for season 2. Madison Bailey mentioned:

The feeling of being all back together was unreal. I mean, it was like the instant same connection as season one … I can’t even describe it to you. You’ll see that joy onscreen.

Chase Stokes had some high praises for his co-stars, of whom he said:

Anytime you get all of us together, it’s sort of a dream circumstance. I'm just thankful to work with such great people.

While speaking about the already existing romantic relationships and new ones in season 2, Madison Bailey said:

I think all of the shippers are going to be happy. There’s some old and some new. Some defining the relationship and figuring out what things are. I think really every one of the relationships is figuring out the legitimacy of what they’re feeling.

