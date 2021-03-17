'Outlander' To Return To Its Seventh Season; Here's All You Need To Know About The Series

Outlander is a historical time travel drama series that airs on the Starz OTT platform. The Outlander is based on Diana Gabaldon's book of the same name. Talking about the show, Outlander is currently in its sixth season and the makers have announced that the much-acclaimed series will return for its seventh season.

Starz has announced that its time-travelling romance series Outlander will return for a seventh season, based on the seventh instalment of Diana Gabaldon's long-running series, An Echo in the Bone. This comes as filming on season six resumed earlier this year after being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and dubbed Droughtlander by many.

Outlander's cast and crew

The season will be directed by Matthew B. Roberts and will star Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin in their respective roles. The show has reportedly been picked up for a 12-episode order from Sony Pictures Television, in line with the last four seasons. Moore, Maril Davis, Roberts, Andy Harries, Toni Graphia, and Jim Kohlberg will executive produce season seven, which is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company in association with Sony Pictures Television.

According to Deadline, Christina Davis, Starz's President of Original Programming, stated that the network is "committed" to investing in unapologetic, bold premium storytelling that amplifies diverse voices and shines a spotlight on women in front and behind the camera. She went on to say that the hit series Outlander embodies everything they stand for, including a strong female lead character and an incredible team of storytellers. They are also looking forward to following Claire and Jamie's adventures in America during the Revolutionary War, as well as more time travel in the coming season.

About Outlander

Outlander tells the story of Claire Randall, a World War II-era nurse who is mysteriously transported back in time to 18th-century Scotland while on vacation with her real-life husband Frank. Claire seeks adventure and love in the most unexpected way when she meets the dashing Jamie Fraser in the midst of the chaos and confusion. Outlander is for anyone who enjoys a blend of genres such as romance, adventure, and fantasy that is beautifully filmed in a historical setting. Besides Starz, fans and viewers can also watch the Outlander episodes on Netflix.