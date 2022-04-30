Last Updated:

'Ozark' Season 4 Part 2 Twitter Review: Netizens In Awe Of Julia Garner's Ruth

The much-awaited second part of the drama 'Ozark' Season 4 recently arrived on Netflix. Here is how viewers are reacting to the drama series.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Ozark Season 4 Part 2

Image: Instagram/@ozark


The much-awaited second part of the drama Ozark Season 4 recently arrived on the OTT giant Netflix. The second part is in the continuation of the seven episodes of the fourth season that were released previously.  As the show has bid adieu to its viewers with its final season, there was a buzz among the fans who could not wait for the show. Here is how fans are reacting to the show.

Ozark Season 2 Part 2 saw the unfolding of some never-seen-before drama sequences. The final seven episodes of the series saw Julia Garner's Ruth's fierce avatar as she seeks revenge for the murder of her cousin Wyatt and his wife, Darlene. She also warns Marty and Wendy Byrde about the serious ramifications of Javi's actions. Despite Marty and Wendy's efforts, Ruth appears to be irrepressible. Julia Garner appeared to be the star of the series by its end as she won viewers' hearts with her ace acting skills. 

Ozark Season 4 Part 2 Twitter review

The final season of the Emmy Award-winning series Ozark seemingly won viewers' hearts. The microblogging site Twitter is filled with fans' reactions to the show as they cannot stop gushing over the drama series. A Twitter user wrote, "The incredible Ozark is an absorbing crime drama headed by a rarely been better @batemanjason." The user further praised Garner and wrote, "Julia Garner is a superstar in the making. Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz & Skylar Gaertner are among the support. A masterful storytelling triumph thats gonna be sorely missed..." Another one shared a still of Garner's Ruth from the series and wrote, "I swear you can FEEL HER RAGE through the TV. NO ONE could play the role of Ruth but her. Please give Julia Garner ALL the awards and accolades." Here are some more reactions from the viewers.

READ | Ozark Season 4 Part 2 release date and time: When is Ozark Part 2 of finale coming out?

Ozark debuted in 2017 and soon became a fan favourite series. The series is created by Mark Williams and Bill Dubuque. It stars Jason Bateman, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Laura Linney, Jordana Spiro, and Jason Butler Harner. Julia Garner won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019 and 2020 for her portrayal of Ruth.

READ | 'Ozark' Season 4 Part 1 Twitter Review: Fans share views, say they can't wait for Part 2

Image: Instagram/@ozark

READ | 'Ozark' starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney crowns at Netflix Top 10 List
READ | 'Ozark' Season 4 Part 2: Netflix announces release date of last 7 episodes of final season
READ | From 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to 'Ozark' S 4 Part 2; Films & shows arriving on OTT this week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Ozark Season 4 Part 2, Ozark, Ozark Season 4 Part 2 review
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND