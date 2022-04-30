'Ozark' Season 4 Part 2 Twitter Review: Netizens In Awe Of Julia Garner's Ruth

The much-awaited second part of the drama Ozark Season 4 recently arrived on the OTT giant Netflix. The second part is in the continuation of the seven episodes of the fourth season that were released previously. As the show has bid adieu to its viewers with its final season, there was a buzz among the fans who could not wait for the show. Here is how fans are reacting to the show.

Ozark Season 2 Part 2 saw the unfolding of some never-seen-before drama sequences. The final seven episodes of the series saw Julia Garner's Ruth's fierce avatar as she seeks revenge for the murder of her cousin Wyatt and his wife, Darlene. She also warns Marty and Wendy Byrde about the serious ramifications of Javi's actions. Despite Marty and Wendy's efforts, Ruth appears to be irrepressible. Julia Garner appeared to be the star of the series by its end as she won viewers' hearts with her ace acting skills.

Ozark Season 4 Part 2 Twitter review

The final season of the Emmy Award-winning series Ozark seemingly won viewers' hearts. The microblogging site Twitter is filled with fans' reactions to the show as they cannot stop gushing over the drama series. A Twitter user wrote, "The incredible Ozark is an absorbing crime drama headed by a rarely been better @batemanjason." The user further praised Garner and wrote, "Julia Garner is a superstar in the making. Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz & Skylar Gaertner are among the support. A masterful storytelling triumph thats gonna be sorely missed..." Another one shared a still of Garner's Ruth from the series and wrote, "I swear you can FEEL HER RAGE through the TV. NO ONE could play the role of Ruth but her. Please give Julia Garner ALL the awards and accolades." Here are some more reactions from the viewers.

The incredible Ozark is an absorbing crime drama headed by a rarely been better @batemanjason. Julia Garner is a superstar in the making. Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz & Skylar Gaertner are among the support. A masterful storytelling triumph thats gonna be sorely missed.... #Ozark — Anthony Shannon (@AnthonyShannon2) April 29, 2022

I swear you can FEEL HER RAGE through the TV. NO ONE could play the role of Ruth but her. Please give Julia Garner ALL the awards and accolades. #Ozark #OzarkSeason4 pic.twitter.com/wsrSrT8v1d — scrunchie87 (@scrunchie1987) April 30, 2022

Wow…just wow 😳 #Ozark



What a great show…might be the best ever.



Season 4 Part 2 was incredible!



Now it’s time to go to sleep 😴 — DBshow47 (@DBshow47) April 29, 2022

Me unsubscribing from Netflix the second after I finish the season finale of Ozark pic.twitter.com/OFJCFkqQIL — danny rojas (@danielwjones_) April 26, 2022

I'm afraid to finish Ozark because I'll have nothing else to do for the rest of my life. — Felicia (@LostFelicia) April 29, 2022

Ruth is one of the realest characters ever created. She the realest one on the show #Ozark pic.twitter.com/0wuIG0AlYf — ILL MINDED (@OnlyJimmyStar21) April 30, 2022

Ozark debuted in 2017 and soon became a fan favourite series. The series is created by Mark Williams and Bill Dubuque. It stars Jason Bateman, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Laura Linney, Jordana Spiro, and Jason Butler Harner. Julia Garner won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019 and 2020 for her portrayal of Ruth.

Image: Instagram/@ozark