'Paatal Lok': National Minorities Commission Calls For Action, Complains To Delhi Police

Terms like ‘masterpiece’, ‘one of the best Indian web series’ has been associated with Paatal Lok, but this has come amid multiple controversies. After multiple complaints were filed against the Anushka Sharma-produced show, now National Commission for Minorities has also reacted strongly. The organisation has complained to the Delhi Police, demanding that action be taken against the show.

The Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities urged the Delhi Police Commissioner to take action against the makers within a month for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments. The decision was taken on the basis of a complaint by Jasprit Singh Matta, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party Sikh cell co-convener, filed with the National Commission for Minorities.

Leaders of the Sikh community like Manjinder Singh Sirsa had expressed their displeasure over characters shown as rapists and accused the makers of maligning the community.

Controversies

There have been multiple controversies associated with Paatal Lok, since its premiere on May 15. Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament from Darjeeling, Raju Bista has submitted a complaint to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry over an alleged ‘racial and sexist’ slur against the Gorkha community in a dialogue.

This was after the Gorkha group had filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission regarding the same. They demanded that the contentious dialogues be beeped and that the subtitles should also be removed.

BJP Member of Legislative Assembly from Ghaziabad, Nandkishor Gurjar, has filed a police complaint for his picture being used in a morphed photo. He had also accused the makers of insulting the sentiments of Hindus and favouring Pakistan in his complaint.

