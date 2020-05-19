'Paatal Lok' Characters: Who Is Tope Singh? Check Full Details Here

Paatal Lok is a neo-noir web series that airs on Amazon Prime Video. It premiered on May 15, 2020, and is produced by Clean Slate Films. The show focuses on an assassination attempt gone wrong. The series features Neeraj Kabi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Gul Panag in the lead roles.

Paatal Lok is a crime thriller show that has been inspired from the Hindu mythological concept of Svarga Lok, Dharti Lok, and Paatal Lok. According to reports, the show has been shot in over 100 cities in India. The series has garnered more attention and praise from the fans for its gripping storyline. Read further ahead to know who is Tope Singh in Paatal Lok?

ALSO READ |Sonakshi Sinha Says She Likes Drawing Faces, Shares Video Of Drawing 'The Enlightened One'

ALSO READ | Who is Sara from Paatal Lok? Niharika Lyra Dutt's Biography

Who is Tope Singh in Paatal Lok?

Tope Singh is a loud, foul-mouthed lean guy from the group arrested by the Delhi Police. He smokes like a chimney, which adds to his rugged appearance. His character comes in the limelight in the third episode of the show. This is when we get to know about Tope Singh’s back story who is also known as Chakku. Singh comes from a small village of Punjab.

ALSO READ | Irrfan Khan Knew His Character From 'Haasil' Would Not 'die Soon', Says Tigmanshu Dhulia

Chakku has to run and come to Delhi after he kills three boys of the village who belonged to the upper cast. He himself comes from a lower cast which is the reason he constantly gets bullied by the upper cast boys. His father, on the other hand, is a drunkard who used to beat Chakku when he was a kid. This leads to him turning into a very aggressive person in life. Chakku, even after murdering three boys, does not give in to evil and sticks to low profile crimes like robbery.

ALSO READ | Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Titanic' Movie Mistakes That Went Unnoticed; Read Here

For the unversed, Paatal Lok on the surface is a simple case of a failed assassination attempt but has a deep underlying story that surfaces, in the end, revealing how complex the who set up was. It is penned by Sudip Sharma. Talking about the show, esteemed director Anurag Kashyap, in a tweet, said that Paatal Lok is "the best crime thriller to come out of this country. It comes from the understanding of Real India. The dark heart of India, the communal and casteist India. But it doesn’t judge it.”

ALSO READ | Harsh Beniwal's #RoastNahiFryKarunga Trends On Social Media Amid The YouTube-TikTok Feud

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.