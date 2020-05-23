'Paatal Lok': BJP MP Fumes At Slur Against Gorkhas, Wants Government To Pull Down Show

Anushka Sharma-produced Paatal Lok is winning rave reviews all across, but it has also earned the wrath of various communities. Apart from some Hindus and Sikhs expressing displeasure over some of the scenes, a dialogue has offended the Gorkha community. Now, Bharatiya Janata Party Darjeeling Member of Parliament, Raju Bista has written to the Information & Broadcasting Ministry seeking action against the show.

Paatal Lok lands in row

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Raju Bista said, “The Gorkha community is heavily offended. 1.5 crore Gorkhas live in India, who speak Nepali and I myself belong to the community. The term used to refer to a Nepali woman is highly offensive.”

He claimed there has been a huge outrage among the community over a female police officer using a racial and sexist slur against a female character in episode 2 of the series.

“Freedom of expression is fine, but abusing a community on its basis is not right and making an obscene reference to it is not correct,” he added.

The MP added that an apology would not suffice because the damage was already done and that the word was so offensive that he could not want even mention it.

“Apart from cancelling the show, and an apology from the makers, I request the government to bring to task all those who create such offensive content for money and publicity," the leader said. Bista further added, “I can’t tolerate that our community is insulted in this way. Gorkha community is spread from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Kutch to Manipur. Some have sent a legal notice too.”

“I vehemently oppose the show. I request the government to pull down the series," he fumed.

Bista also said that the web content should come under the purview of the censor board, claiming that the obscene content can damage our culture and our country, and that crime will go up. He added that it is being seen that the youngsters are going on the wrong path.

He added that he’ll wait for 2-3 days for a response, or else he’ll write to the I&B Ministry again and even visit the Minister if need be.

Earlier, the All Arunachal Pradesh Gorkha Youth Association had filed a complaint with the NHRC (National Human Rights Commission). The show has also been accused of ‘Hinduphobia’ while National Spokesman of Shiromani Akali Dal, Manjinder S Sirsa expressed his displeasure over ‘Sikhs being portrayed as rapists.’

