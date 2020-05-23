'Paatal Lok' Row: Sikh Leaders Accuse Makers Of Maligning Community, Demand Strict Action

Leaders of the Sikh community are outraged with the makers of Amazon Prime series Paatal Lok, that hit the web last week. Expressing their outrage over a Sikh character being shown as a rapist, the leaders highlighted the principles and contribution of the community. Terming it ‘unfortunate’ and accusing the makers of maligning the community, they demanded that the show be pulled down and legal action be taken against the makers.

READ:Filmyzilla Illegally Leaks Amazon Prime Web Series 'Paatal Lok'

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Harjinder Kaur, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Member from Chandigarh and chief of a Sikh women’s outfit, said, “It is unfortunate. Globally, Sikhs have a glorious recognition, be it through their services and character. Even in films, it has been shown that they are made differently. It is written in golden letters and humanity expresses pride in us." "And this has been the case since ages, where Sikh has made extreme contributions to various landmark events,” she added.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljeet Cheema told Republic TV, “It is saddening that a Sikh is shown as a mass rapist. While Sikh community is such that whenever any opressions is happening, the Sikhs come forward first. A Sikh can’t even think of committing a crime like this on a woman."

"So whoever makes the show should understand its religious sensibility, The way the community is shown is serious and the series should be stopped and cases be registered. Our sentiments are hurt and it is being done to malign the community,” he added.

READ: 'Paatal Lok': BJP MP Fumes At Slur Against Gorkhas, Wants Government To Pull Down Show

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, SAD National Spokesman and President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management committee shared his views on Twitter. He highlighted that the community was known to help humanity and that Sikhs were ready to sacrifice their lives for anyone being oppressed and never turn a blind eye to it, as shown in the show. He wrote 'Shame on Anushka Sharma,' one of the producers of the series.

He urged the Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar to take action against all online channels that were 'maligning Sikhs and other communities.' He also warned Amazon Prime that he will take legal action if they do not pull down the show.

Here's the tweet

Shame on @AnushkaSharma @AmazonPrime for showing Sikhs as Rapists

I request @PrakashJavdekar Ji to take strong action against #patalok



This series must be banned and Amazon must be fined for their repetitive attempt to malign religious harmony in India @ANI @TimesNow @republic pic.twitter.com/PbJREdUbBw — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 23, 2020

Earlier, an association of the Gorkha community had expressed its displeasure over a dialogue and filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission. Bharatiya Janata Party Memmber of Parliament Raju Bista has also written to the I&B Minister to take action against the show.

READ:'It Makes You See Humane Side Of Criminals': Neeraj Kabi Denies Paatal Lok Justifies Crime

READ:Anushka Sharma Shares Bhumi Pednekar & Karan Wahi's Appreciation Posts On 'Paatal Lok'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.