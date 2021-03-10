Last Updated:

Pacific Rim: The Black Character: Get To Know The Main Players In The Latest Netflix Anime

'Pacific Rim: The Black' is a popular anime based on the film that was recently released by Netflix. Here is the list of Pacific Rim The Black characters.

Written By
Sakshat Kolhatkar
pacific rim the black characters

Pacific Rim is a famous film franchise where monsters have taken over Earth. The remaining humans have made giant metal suits called Jaegars to be piloted by talented individuals. Netflix has recently adapted this film franchise into an anime called Pacific Rim The Black. The anime has been getting a lot of attention from anime fans for its great action and storyline. Read on to know about Pacific Rim The Black characters. 

READ | Terminator to get an anime series that will stream on Netflix; Know details

Pacific Rim: The Black Characters 

  • Hayley Travis is a young girl who is a survivor of a Kaiju attack where her parents perished. Her brother Taylor Travis also survived the attack 
  • Taylor Travis is Hayley's brother in Pacific Rim The Black. Taylor is a former PPDC cadet and he often has some anxiety issues. He is a great Jaeger pilot. 
  • Loa is the sarcastic AI system for the Travis siblings' Jaeger Atlas Destroyer. While the AI system has no human body of her own, she manages to portray emotion effectively. 
  • Rickter is another major character and Shane's colleague who has a high temper that flares up often. He also trains pilots to make them ready to pilot Jaegers.
  • Mei is another one of the main characters. Mei is a 19-year-old girl who joins the Travis siblings in their fight against the Kaijus. 
  • Shane is an anti-hero type character in Pacific Rim The Black. Shane has no known family and seeks to control the Jaegers for his own personal gain. 
  • There is another character called 'The Boy'. The Boy is a young boy who is reduced by the Taylors but he ends up transforming into a monstrous Kaiju. 

Pacific Rim The Black Season 2 

When Netflix initially made the announcement for Pacific Rim: The Black, the streaming company had announced that they had made a deal with the Legendary studios for 2 seasons of the show. So, fans of the Pacific Rim anime can breathe a sigh of relief knowing another season is on its way. There isn't an official release date announced by Netflix for the show's season 2 but fans can expect the next season to drop sometime in 2022. Pacific Rim The Black is a great fantasy thriller action anime with a lot of exciting well-made fight sequences. Fans of monster and action anime should check out this show. Stay tuned for more news on anime and Netflix. 

READ | High-Rise Invasion characters: Get to know the major players in the Netflix thriller anime
READ | What time does Pacific Rim: The Black release on Netflix? Know all about the latest anime
READ | What time does Pacific Rim: The Black release on Netflix? Know all about the latest anime

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT