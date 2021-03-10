Pacific Rim: The Black Character: Get To Know The Main Players In The Latest Netflix Anime

Quick links:
Pacific Rim is a famous film franchise where monsters have taken over Earth. The remaining humans have made giant metal suits called Jaegars to be piloted by talented individuals. Netflix has recently adapted this film franchise into an anime called Pacific Rim The Black. The anime has been getting a lot of attention from anime fans for its great action and storyline. Read on to know about Pacific Rim The Black characters.
When Netflix initially made the announcement for Pacific Rim: The Black, the streaming company had announced that they had made a deal with the Legendary studios for 2 seasons of the show. So, fans of the Pacific Rim anime can breathe a sigh of relief knowing another season is on its way. There isn't an official release date announced by Netflix for the show's season 2 but fans can expect the next season to drop sometime in 2022. Pacific Rim The Black is a great fantasy thriller action anime with a lot of exciting well-made fight sequences. Fans of monster and action anime should check out this show. Stay tuned for more news on anime and Netflix.
