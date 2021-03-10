Pacific Rim: The Black Character: Get To Know The Main Players In The Latest Netflix Anime

Pacific Rim is a famous film franchise where monsters have taken over Earth. The remaining humans have made giant metal suits called Jaegars to be piloted by talented individuals. Netflix has recently adapted this film franchise into an anime called Pacific Rim The Black. The anime has been getting a lot of attention from anime fans for its great action and storyline. Read on to know about Pacific Rim The Black characters.

Pacific Rim: The Black Characters

Hayley Travis is a young girl who is a survivor of a Kaiju attack where her parents perished. Her brother Taylor Travis also survived the attack

Taylor Travis is Hayley's brother in Pacific Rim The Black. Taylor is a former PPDC cadet and he often has some anxiety issues. He is a great Jaeger pilot.

Loa is the sarcastic AI system for the Travis siblings' Jaeger Atlas Destroyer. While the AI system has no human body of her own, she manages to portray emotion effectively.

Rickter is another major character and Shane's colleague who has a high temper that flares up often. He also trains pilots to make them ready to pilot Jaegers.

Mei is another one of the main characters. Mei is a 19-year-old girl who joins the Travis siblings in their fight against the Kaijus.

Shane is an anti-hero type character in Pacific Rim The Black. Shane has no known family and seeks to control the Jaegers for his own personal gain.

There is another character called 'The Boy'. The Boy is a young boy who is reduced by the Taylors but he ends up transforming into a monstrous Kaiju.

Pacific Rim The Black Season 2

When Netflix initially made the announcement for Pacific Rim: The Black, the streaming company had announced that they had made a deal with the Legendary studios for 2 seasons of the show. So, fans of the Pacific Rim anime can breathe a sigh of relief knowing another season is on its way. There isn't an official release date announced by Netflix for the show's season 2 but fans can expect the next season to drop sometime in 2022. Pacific Rim The Black is a great fantasy thriller action anime with a lot of exciting well-made fight sequences. Fans of monster and action anime should check out this show. Stay tuned for more news on anime and Netflix.