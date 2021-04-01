Pacific Rim: The Black Gets Renewed For Season 2 On Netflix, Fans Chant 'they Can't Wait'

Netflix’s animated television show Pacific Rim: The Black has now been renewed for season 2. The show is based on the live-action films titled Pacific Rim and Pacific Rim: Uprising and continues the plot where the action films leave off. Pacific Rim: The Black season one debuted on the OTT giant, earlier this month. Now, the makers of the show have shared this piece of exciting news about the series' next season on Twitter

Pacific Rim: The Black 2

The official Twitter page of the show, on Wednesday, braced fans enunciating that, “It's not over yet, there's so much more to The Black”. A digital poster of the upcoming season was released with “S2 is coming” imprinted in bold letter on it. Here’s taking a quick look at the official announcement shared by the makers:

As soon as the tweet surfaced on the micro-blogging site, fans of the franchise rejoiced in happiness. While some expressed that they are excited to watch the next season, many others wished for the upcoming season to be better than the previous one. A user wrote, “I just hope it is the same or better than the first”. Check out how netizens are reacting to the announcement below:

Pacific Rim: The Black season one depicted a war embroiled between an Australian team and gigantic monsters. The show explores the life of two siblings Taylor and Hayley Travis, teenagers who have to survive the wrath of war amidst locating their parents who went missing after heading towards the battle. Now, the announcement poster sees both the teenagers facing Kaiju with their Jaeger who are known as the Atlas Destroyer.

The poster now promises new adventures for the upcoming season the true identity of the Kaiju boy is yet in question. The first season concluded with Hayley and Taylor discovering the Hunter Vertigo along with Mei’s dark backstory. The duo speculated that the Kaiju boy could be a part of an alien race known as prosecutor. The season ends with an unidentified mysterious woman confirming that the boy is a Messiah. Now, this is the subject that could be explored further in the upcoming season.

