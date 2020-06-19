Padma Lakshmi Explores More Than Just Food In Her New Show, 'Taste The Nation'

Padma Lakshmi recently released her new food series, Taste The Nation on the digital platform, Hulu. The show starts with a montage of several clips that become the heart of the show. Taste The Nation also focuses on several political and social issues. Read on:

Padma Lakshmi debuts with new series, Taste The Nation

Taste The Nation starts with footage of Mexican cartel people wielding guns and then shows an American citizen holding a ‘Build the wall’ poster. Padma Lakshmi is also seen talking about how Americans have loved Mexican food over the years. She talks about how one can find more Americans eating salsa than ketchup. She then also speaks about the ''dislike Americans have towards the hands that prepare them.''

From the first scene itself, it is clear to viewers that Padma Lakshmi will be exploring much more than just food in Taste The Nation. The series looks at how food is connected across the world and even explores various cultures. The show comes in at an important point in politics after a certain turn of events in America.

More about Padma Lakshmi and Taste The Nation

Padma Lakshmi is a very popular American author and television host. She had even received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Reality Host in 2009. Padma Lakshmi immigrated from Madras when she was four. She has been advocating for several social issues like the independent restaurant industry and immigrant rights. Fans have loved Padma Lakshmi as a host on Top Chef. Hence, it is no doubt that it will be a joy to see her head this latest venture.

Taste The Nation breaks away from the stereotypical culinary travelogue formats. Contrary to other shows, Padma Lakshmi confronts political issues head-on. Padma Lakshmi is seen visiting a total of 10 cities including Charleston, Phoenix, and San Francisco, and exploring several types of cuisines.

Padma Lakshmi also has a very real presence in Taste The Nation. One can see her speak several languages, from Spanish to Tamil. She is also seen putting forth her whimsical sense of humour. She also weaves her immigrant story through the episodes while showcasing her relationship with food.

