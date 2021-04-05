Paget Brewster On Playing 'Birdgirl': 'She Is The World's Worst Superhero CEO'

Michael Ouweleen and Erik Richter's created animated comedy series Birdgirl is all set to release at midnight on April 5 as per PT. In the new show, Paget Brewster will retake the fans back in the world of Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law. The show features Paget voicing the central character Birdgirl as well as her alter ego, Judy Ken Sebben.

As detailed by Comic Books, Judy Ken Sebben is the daughter of Harvey Birdman character Phil Ken Sebben. The six-episode show debuts on Monday, April 5 and will have a weekly run on Sundays until the final episode. Now, while talking about her upcoming release, Paget Brewster told the portal that the show is similar to Star Trek: The Next Generation or Fear The Walking Dead.

While explaining her role, Brewster added that she plays a terrible CEO who is fighting crime instead of concentrating on running her company. Hence, Judy is suffering and kind of switches back and forth to be Judy and the Birdgirl. According to Brewster, her characters are written to have ‘fairly distinct personalities'. She further said, Judy is a failure when it comes to boardrooms and her company is also socially irresponsible. Post her interview, fans now know that Brewster is voicing a character who runs an immoral company that develops products that are wrong provided if they actually work.

Birdgirl also decides to start a superhero team of her own in the boardroom by giving out secretive names to people in her inner circle. In her quest, she is motivated by Meredith, who reportedly is a mind-reader. Meredith is also the only person throughout the show who is aware of Judy’s dual personalities.

Recalling her studio memory of the show, Brewster enunciated that every day she would do one pass all the way through the script as Judy and then picked the Birdgirl part after it. While reasoning the strategy, Brewster unveiled that when she first began recording the dual personalities at the same time, she would get ‘all her energies messed up’. Hence, to get over the spiral of recording everything twice, she opted to do them separately. She said she was proud of it and it was so funny, goofy and weird escape.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qk6kuOvJhxc

(Promo Image Source: Still from Birdgirl Trailer)