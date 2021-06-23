'Pagglait' Director Umesh Bist Reunites With Balaji Telefilms For A Three-film Association

The film Pagglait became a massive success that resonated with the audiences. The movie became the first film that saw the collaboration between Balaji and Sikhya productions. It also saw Arijit Singh debut as a composer, witnessed the return of Nilesh Mishra, it became Sanya Malhotra's first movie as the protagonist. Now, the makers have once again reunited with Umesh Bist for a three-film association, post the remarkable response garnered by Pagglait.

Pagglait director Umesh Bist reunite for a three-film association with makers

Umesh Bist directed Pagglait and was praised for the amazing direction and narrative that hehad set with the film's storyline. Thus the makers who have reunited with Umesh said that they are thrilled to come together once again to tell stories. Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, the creative producer and Executive Vice President at Balaji telefilms spoke about the reunion and said that Pagglait’s resonance with the audience was unimaginable. Further on she added that everyone found a connection with the story which she believed was Umesh’s biggest strength. She then continued to say that the move established equity with Balaji and Sikhya and thus they are thrilled to come together to tell stories that are emotional and entertaining. She concluded her statement by saying that they are excited to create stories that find their way into the hearts of the audiences.

Umesh Bist, the director of Pagglait also said that it all started when he met Guneet in 2018 and since then he has not looked back. He added that as a filmmaker all one wants is a collaborative ecosystem where the team puts all their might into doing the best for the film. He further added that he is glad that he found his wish fulfilled through Sikhya and Balaji. He remarked that the trust they put on him as a director is rare. He went on to further say that as partners they add on to each other's strong points. Thus the team has reunited and is already ready with the first film and the announcement for the same is on the cards.

