'Pagglait' Producer Guneet Monga To Receive Second Highest French Civilian Honour

Guneet Monga is ready to add another feather to her hat. The Pagglait producer is now the recipient of the second-highest French civilian honour, Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters (Chevalier dans I'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres). Before Guneet Monga, acclaimed Indian artists like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Anurag Kashyap, Kalki Koechlin, and Nandita Das have also received this prestigious French honour.

Guneet Monga becomes recipient of French honour

The Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters is the second-highest civilian French honour. As mentioned earlier, many other Indian artists like Nandita Das, Kalki Koechlin, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, and Amitabh Bachchan have received this honour. International celebrities like Leonardo Di Caprio, Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis, and a few others have also received the same.

Pagglait producer Guneet Monga will be felicitated at a ceremony in Delhi. The ceremony will take place on April 13, 2021 and Monga would be felicitated by the French Ambassador to India. Apart from this upcoming French civilian honour, Guneet Monga produced short film, Bittu is also part of the Oscar race. Karishma Dev Dube’s directorial short film, Bittu has also been shortlisted for the 93rd Academy Awards in the Live Action Short Film category.

Talking about Guneet Monga's achievement, she bagged her first BAFTA nomination for co-producing the film, The Lunchbox. She is also one of the first few Indian producers to be inducted into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Apart from producing Pagglait and Gangs of Wasseypur I & II, Guneet Monga has produced several other films through her production house, Sikhya Entertainment. Back in 2019, their short film, Period, End of Sentence won the Academy Award for Best Short Film Documentary. Through her role as a producer, Guneet Monga's movies credit also include Masaan, What Will People Say, Soorarai Pottaru, Haramkhor, and Peddlers.

